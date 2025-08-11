Gujarat: Vadnagar to get Rs 17-crore multi-modal hub, CM Patel inspects progress

Vadnagar, Aug 11 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the heritage city of Vadnagar to review the progress of key state and Central government development projects aimed at transforming the town into a major tourism hub. A highlight of the visit was the inspection of the Rs 17-crore Multi-Modal Transportation Hub and public plaza under construction opposite Vadnagar Railway Station.

The facility, designed to connect the station with the town’s major heritage attractions, will offer parking, an amphitheatre, a food plaza, rest areas, cafes, and landscaped pathways. Plans also include planting over 2,000 trees in the surrounding area.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure high-quality work and better coordination between the Railways and the state Tourism Department to complete the project on schedule.

Under the Centre’s Swadesh Darshan scheme, Vadnagar’s key sites — including Sharmishtha Lake, Tana-Riri Park, Latery Stepwell, Ambaji Kotha Lake, the fort wall, and surrounding ponds — are also undergoing upgrades to enhance the tourist experience.

CM Patel noted that these developments align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for Vadnagar, his birthplace, as a world-class heritage destination.

During the site visit, Tourism Secretary Dr. Rajendra Kumar briefed the Chief Minister on the project’s progress.

The review was attended by MLA K.K. Patel, Tourism Commissioner Prabav Joshi, Pilgrimage Development Board Secretary Ramesh Merja, Mehsana District Collector S.K. Prajapati, DDO Dr. Hasrat Jasmine, and other senior officials from the Tourism Department. Vadnagar holds immense historic and political significance as one of India’s oldest continuously inhabited settlements, dating back over 2,500 years.

It was an important center of trade and culture in ancient times, featuring prominently in Buddhist and Jain histories. Politically, Vadnagar gained renewed prominence as the birthplace of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, linking its rich heritage with contemporary national leadership.

The town’s archaeological sites, ancient stepwells, and fortifications reflect its storied past, making Vadnagar a symbol of India’s enduring civilization and evolving democracy.

