Gujarat: Two dead, several injured in multi-vehicle collision on Godhra–Vadodara highway

Godhra, March 17 (IANS) A major accident occurred late on Monday night near the Vejalpur–Kharsaliya crossing on the Godhra–Vadodara highway, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and serious injuries to others, officials said on Tuesday.

Read More

According to preliminary information, a container, a trailer, a truck, and a van were involved in a collision.

Among the deceased were 32-year-old on-duty TRB personnel Jagdish Baria and 30-year-old van driver Ashraf Pathan from Lunawada.

Baria died at the scene, while Pathan succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Godhra Civil Hospital.

The van was carrying members of a single family from Lunawada, who were travelling from Vejalpur to Godhra.

Four children, four women, and one man were injured in the accident.

One of the injured, in critical condition, was transferred to Vadodara for further treatment.

Local residents and police arrived at the scene immediately and assisted in rescuing those trapped in the wreckage.

The injured were transported to Godhra Civil Hospital using 108 ambulances and private vehicles.

The accident caused traffic congestion on the highway, which was later eased by Vejalpur police.

“The accident was severe, and our teams are conducting a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the collision. The injured have been admitted in nearby hospital for further treatment," officials said.

Authorities have registered a case and are continuing investigation into the circumstances of accident.

The highway has recorded major accidents earlier as well.

In April 2025, four members of a family died when a speeding truck collided head‑on with their motorcycle on the Godhra–Vadodara Highway near Trupti Hotel.

The deceased included three sisters and their father. Police seized the truck and arrested the driver.

In March 2025, around 20 people were injured when a state transport bus rammed into a dumper truck near Godhra on the national highway connecting Godhra with other regions.

--IANS

mys/rad