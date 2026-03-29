Gujarat: Trial run begins on Surat Metro stretch after completion of 8.5 km viaduct

Surat, March 29 (IANS) Trial run of Metro train has commenced on a key stretch of the Surat Metro Rail Project after the completion of an 8.5 km-long viaduct between Dream City and Althan Tenament, officials said on Sunday.

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The Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) confirmed that the elevated section on the designated route has been completed, and testing operations have started.

The trial phase is expected to involve around 500 hours of train running to assess the system’s performance, reliability and safety before passenger services are introduced.

The development marks a significant milestone in the progress of the Surat Metro, which is being implemented to strengthen urban transport infrastructure in the city.

The project is being executed under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, with a focus on adhering to the fixed timeline.

According to officials, key infrastructure work on the stretch has been completed, including the laying of railway tracks and the installation of the 'third rail', which supplies traction power to Metro trains.

Civil construction of all seven station buildings along the route has also been finished. Work is currently underway on entry and exit points, along with interior and finishing activities at the stations.

“Trial runs have begun on the viaduct section between Dream City and Althan Tenament after completion of major civil and systems works. Around 500 hours of train operations will be carried out as part of testing,” an official said.

Before the corridor is opened for public use, it will undergo detailed inspections by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS).

These inspections will evaluate technical systems, operational readiness and compliance with safety standards.

“Necessary safety certifications will be obtained following inspections by RDSO and CMRS before commencing passenger services,” the official added.

The Surat Metro is part of broader efforts to modernise public transport and improve connectivity in the rapidly growing city.

Once operational, the Metro is expected to offer a faster and more efficient mode of travel, while contributing to a reduction in road traffic congestion.

Officials said further updates on commissioning timelines will be shared after the completion of the trial and inspection processes.

--IANS

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