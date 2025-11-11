Gujarat tops the nation in PM-JANMAN implementation; 14,552 houses sanctioned

Gandhinagar, Nov 11 (IANS) Gujarat has emerged as the best-performing state in the country under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyay Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), a flagship initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the holistic development of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

The state’s outstanding performance was recognised at the National Conclave in New Delhi on October 17, where President Droupadi Murmu presented Gujarat with the “Best Performing State” award for exemplary implementation of PM-JANMAN.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has demonstrated remarkable progress in uplifting its tribal communities through integrated development.

As part of the initiative, 14,552 housing units have been sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (R), ensuring secure shelter for PVTG families.

The state has also achieved 100% electrification of tribal homes, bringing electricity to 6,630 previously unconnected households. The mission - launched nationally on November 15, 2023, on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas - aims to transform the lives of 75 PVTG communities across 18 states and one Union Territory by providing essential amenities such as healthcare, education, housing, safe drinking water, connectivity, and livelihood opportunities.

Gujarat is home to five PVTG communities—Kathodi, Kotwalia, Padhar, Siddi, and Kolgha—and the government continues to work toward ensuring equitable access to basic services.

The state has also completed 100 per cent tap water connectivity for 2,803 households and deployed 22 Mobile Medical Units, which have benefited over 1.25 lakh people.

Efforts are underway to operationalise 67 Anganwadis and construct 13 hostels to improve education and nutrition for tribal children.

To enhance digital access, construction of 36 mobile towers has been approved, with 21 already operational, providing 4G connectivity to 41 tribal habitations. Road connectivity is also being strengthened with 45 new roads covering 94 km approved under the scheme.

In a significant push for sustainable livelihoods, Gujarat has established 21 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras, benefitting 1,050 individuals through forest produce processing and value addition.

Additionally, 39 multipurpose centres are being developed to promote skill training, adult education, and health awareness.

