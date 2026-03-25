Gujarat tops nation in atrocity complaint disposal; Rs 23.62 crore aid disbursed in 2025

Gandhinagar, March 25 (IANS) Gujarat has ranked first in the country in disposing of complaints received through the National Helpline Against Atrocities, while over Rs 23 crore in assistance was disbursed in 2025.

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The assistance is provided in cases involving Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), officials said after a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday.

The state-level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee, constituted under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Rules, 2018, reviewed the implementation of safeguards.

A presentation at the meeting stated that the state has achieved 100 per cent disposal of complaints received through the helpline, which has been operational via an ultra-modern call centre since March 2022.

The committee carried out a comprehensive review of cases registered in 2025 under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955, including assistance paid to victims and measures taken to promote social harmony.

The Chief Minister said efforts to strengthen social harmony should continue through “sensitive and empathetic cooperation” between public representatives and officials.

He also directed that District Vigilance Committees be convened every three months in all districts under the chairmanship of district collectors.

Officials informed the meeting that Rs 23.62 crore was disbursed between January and December 2025 to victims in atrocity cases.

The review also noted institutional mechanisms for prevention and response, including the helpline system and periodic monitoring at the district level.

The meeting was also briefed on the ‘Samaras Hostel’ scheme, introduced in 2016 with the objective of accommodating students from different communities under one roof.

A total of 1.03 lakh students have benefited from 23 such hostels across 12 districts, while 11 boys’ and 14 girls’ hostels have been approved.

It was also stated that special courts established under the 1989 Act are functioning in the state, along with 16 exclusive special courts for the speedy disposal of atrocity cases.

Tribal Development Minister Naresh Patel, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Pradyuman Vaja, and Ministers of State Manisha Vakil, Ramesh Katara, Darshana Vaghela, Jayram Gamit, and P.C. Baranda attended the meeting.

Elected representatives from reserved constituencies for SCs and STs participated and submitted suggestions.

--IANS

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