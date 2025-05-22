Gujarat to revamp industrial policy in line with ‘Viksit Bharat’

Gandhinagar, May 22 (IANS) The Gujarat government has announced a comprehensive overhaul of its industrial policy framework, aligning it with the national vision of ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’ and the state’s developmental goal of ‘Viksit Gujarat se Viksit Bharat’.

The move aims to build a data-driven, future-ready policy ecosystem that attracts investment, fosters innovation, and supports long-term socio-economic growth.

According to an official statement, 12 specialised task force committees have been constituted to steer this transformation.

These panels will assess existing policies, benchmark them against international best practices, identify policy gaps, and formulate strategies to address evolving economic and technological dynamics.

The sector-specific committees will focus on areas such as MSME development, industrial infrastructure, environmental regulation, trade and commerce, skill development, and thrust sectors, including aerospace, defence, startups, and research and development.

A dedicated committee has also been set up to facilitate the ease of doing business and revive sick industrial units. Each committee includes members from industry associations, academic institutions, chambers of commerce, and research bodies to ensure an inclusive and collaborative policy-making process.

Insights and recommendations from these committees will form the foundation of Gujarat’s next-generation industrial policies, positioning the state as a key driver in India’s journey toward becoming a developed nation by 2047, the statement added.

As of now, Gujarat operates under the Gujarat Industrial Policy 2020, which is in effect until August 2025. This policy aims to bolster the state's manufacturing ecosystem and attract investments across various sectors.

It introduces incentives for 15 identified thrust sectors, including core industries like electrical machinery, auto components, and pharmaceuticals, as well as sunrise sectors such as electric vehicles, green energy, and Industry 4.0 technologies.

The policy offers capital subsidies of up to 12 per cent of fixed capital investment for large and mega projects, delinking incentives from the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) to provide direct financial support.

Additionally, it emphasises ease of doing business through regulatory reforms, single-window clearances, and streamlined land acquisition processes. Support for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), research and development, skill development, and balanced regional growth are also key components of the policy.

--IANS

janvi/dan