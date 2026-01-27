Gujarat to provide Rs 1,250 crore aid to over 12 lakh girls under Namo Laxmi Scheme

Gandhinagar, Jan 27 (IANS) The Gujarat government on Tuesday announced that under the Namo Laxmi Scheme, it will provide financial assistance of Rs 1,250 crore in the 2025-26 academic year to more than 12 lakh girls studying in secondary and higher secondary education.

Read More

The scheme aims to ensure that financial constraints do not prevent girls from completing their education after primary schooling, according to the State Education Department.

The initiative was launched under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, with Education Minister Dr Praduman Vaja and State Education Minister Rivaba Jadeja overseeing its implementation.

The department stated that the scheme is open to students enrolled in schools recognised by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) or the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Girls who are already beneficiaries of other government scholarships are also eligible, as the scheme provides additional support.

Under the Namo Laxmi Scheme, students in Classes 9 to 12 will receive total financial assistance of Rs 50,000 over four years.

For Classes 9 and 10, the total support of Rs 20,000 will be disbursed, with Rs 5,000 provided annually as Rs 500 per month over 10 months, and the remaining Rs 10,000 released upon passing the Class 10 board examinations.

For Classes 11 and 12, students will receive Rs 30,000, of which Rs 7,500 is provided annually as Rs 750 per month over 10 months in each year, and the remaining Rs 15,000 following successful completion of Class 12 board exams.

The scheme is intended not only to support girls’ education but also to enhance adolescent nutrition and health.

The department emphasised that the financial assistance will help ensure that students receive proper nourishment alongside their schooling, contributing to their overall empowerment.

Eligibility for the scheme requires students to have completed Classes 1 to 8 in government or aided primary schools or under the RTE, or to have completed Class 8 in a private primary school, and to belong to families with an annual income of Rs six lakh or less.

Students enrolled in Class 9 who meet these criteria can avail themselves of the benefits.

The Education Department noted that initiatives begun in Gujarat under the leadership of the then Chief Minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, such as Shala Praveshotsav (School Enrollment Festivals) and programmes promoting girl education, have inspired similar efforts across the country.

--IANS

mys/dpb