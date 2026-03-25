Gujarat to open 'i-Khedut' portal from March 27 for farm aid applications under 148 components

Gandhinagar, March 25 (IANS) The Gujarat government will open the ‘i-Khedut’ portal from March 27 to April 26 to accept online applications from farmers and livestock owners seeking assistance under 148 components across agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry schemes for the 2026-27 financial year.

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Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Jitu Vaghani said farmers would be able to apply for 42 components under the agriculture sector, 94 under horticulture and 12 under animal husbandry.

“The Agriculture Department is likely to become the first department in the state to open the portal for the new year just a few days after the budget is passed,” he said, adding that the department is committed to providing scheme benefits from the beginning of the financial year.

The minister said applications would be processed on a rolling basis.

“Without waiting for the completion of the application process or the last date, as applications are received and verified, eligible farmers will be provided subsidies and assistance immediately,” he said, noting that the arrangement is intended to ensure timely delivery of benefits.

He said the application process had been simplified, with farmers able to register themselves or through the gram panchayat using Aadhaar authentication.

He urged applicants not to wait until the deadline and to submit forms with the required documents at the earliest to maximise access to benefits.

Under the schemes, farmers can seek assistance for purchasing equipment including tractors, combine harvesters, rotavators, laser land levellers, power tillers, oil engines and smartphones aimed at promoting modern farming practices.

Support is also available for protective measures such as thorn fencing, crop storage structures, solar power units and pump sets.

In horticulture, assistance can be availed for mini tractors up to 20 PTO horsepower, net houses, polyhouses and cold storage facilities, as well as for the cultivation of fruits, flowers and vegetables.

The schemes also include incentives for crops such as dragon fruit and oil palm. For livestock owners, assistance is available for cattle shed construction, dairy farms for milch animals, poultry training stipends, calf rearing and goat units.

The announcement comes as part of the state government’s efforts under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to modernise agriculture and increase farmers’ incomes.

--IANS

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