Gujarat to launch 1,378-km ‘Tribal Pride Rath Yatra’ ahead of Birsa Munda’s 150th birth anniv

Gandhinagar, Nov 5 (IANS) The Gujarat government will organise a special ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Rath Yatra’ from November 7 to 13, covering a total distance of 1,378 km across the state’s tribal regions from Ambaji to Ekta Nagar and Umargam to Ekta Nagar.

The initiative, launched under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, is part of the ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh Mahotsav’ being celebrated from November 1 to 15 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

The Rath Yatra aims to highlight and spread awareness regarding the glorious contribution of tribal communities in nation-building.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, the Government of India declared November 15 as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ in 2021, and Gujarat’s celebrations this year are being held with special fervour.

Two processions will begin simultaneously — one from Umargam (Valsad district) covering 665 km, and another from Ambaji (Banaskantha district) spanning 713 km — both culminating at Ekta Nagar near the Statue of Unity.

The Rath Yatra will pass through 88 villages in 14 districts, with participation from ministers, MPs, MLAs, and local representatives. Tribal Development Minister Naresh Patel, Minister of State P.C. Baranda, and other senior leaders will accompany the yatra on different routes.

During the journey, cultural programmes, street plays, speeches, and exhibitions will be organised to showcase the life and legacy of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and to raise awareness about tribal welfare schemes and development initiatives of the state government.

A high-level coordination committee of the Tribal Development Department has drawn up detailed route-wise plans, ensuring community participation in every district.

The yatra’s nightly halts will feature interactive sessions with villagers and cultural tributes celebrating tribal heritage. The concluding ceremony will take place at Ekta Nagar on November 13, in the presence of senior state ministers, MPs, MLAs, and thousands of tribal citizens from across Gujarat.

