Gujarat to host 3rd Semiconnect Conference on March 1

Gandhinagar, Feb 25 (IANS) Gujarat will host the third edition of the Semiconnect Conference on March 1 in Gandhinagar, bringing together global semiconductor chief executives, policymakers and industry leaders to discuss India’s expanding role in the global value chain.

The two-day conference is being organised by the state’s Department of Science and Technology and the Gujarat State Electronics Mission (GSEM).

The event is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for achieving self-reliance in technology, which has placed the semiconductor sector at the centre of India’s growth agenda.

The conference will be inaugurated in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel; Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Railways and Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw; Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi; and Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia.

The theme of the conference, ‘Gujarat: India’s Gateway to Silicon’, reflects the state’s stated ambition to establish itself as a leading hub in India’s semiconductor ecosystem.

With its infrastructure, industrial corridors and investor-oriented policies, Gujarat is positioning itself to advance semiconductor manufacturing and research capabilities in the country.

According to the officials, the conference will feature keynote addresses, thematic panel discussions and international roundtables.

The first day’s sessions will focus on next-generation semiconductor research and manufacturing, logistics and export readiness for hubs such as Dholera and Sanand, and workforce development to meet future skill requirements.

Discussions will also address strengthening India’s electronics base, including printed circuit boards and the development of a resilient component ecosystem.

Parallel sessions will include a Micron Suppliers Roundtable, country-specific roundtables with Japan and Taiwan, and a seminar on education and outreach titled ‘From Silicon to Students: Building India’s Semiconductor Future’.

On the second day, delegates will undertake a guided visit to the Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR).

The visit is being organised by GSEM, DICDL and Tata Electronics to provide participants with an on-ground view of infrastructure projects linked to the semiconductor ecosystem.

Speakers invited to the conference include Dr Randhir Thakur, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Electronics; Sanjay Mehrotra, Chief Executive Officer of Micron Technology; G.C. Chaturvedi, Chairman of CG Semi; Ramesh Kunhikannan, Executive Vice Chairman of Kaynes Technology; Ajit Manocha, Chief Executive Officer of SEMI; and Dr Rao Tummala, Emeritus Professor at Georgia Tech.

