Gujarat to hold Gram Panchayat elections on June 22

Gandhinagar, May 28 (IANS) The Gujarat State Election Commission has announced that elections for 8,326 Gram Panchayats across the state will be held on June 22, marking a major milestone in local self-governance.

Over 1.30 crore rural voters are expected to participate in the polls, which will be conducted between 7 AM and 6 PM.

State Election Commissioner S. Muralikrishna, addressing a press conference, laid out the full schedule. The official election notification will be issued on June 2, followed by the filing of nominations until June 9. Scrutiny will take place on June 10, and the last date for withdrawal is June 11.

Counting of votes is scheduled for June 25. Out of the total Gram Panchayats going to polls, 4,688 will face regular elections, while 3,638 will undergo by-elections across all 33 districts of Gujarat.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into immediate effect in the concerned areas. This panchayat election assumes special significance due to its delayed timeline. The process was initially held up by procedural and legal complexities surrounding the Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation.

The state government had proposed increasing OBC reservation in village panchayats from 10 per cent to 27 per cent, which led to the formation of the Zaveri Commission and subsequent legislation. With the legal framework now in place, the commission has moved ahead with the election plan. Elections will cover Gram Panchayats whose terms expired or are due to expire between April 1, 2022, and June 30, 2025.

Officials have emphasised the importance of peaceful and fair polling and have called on candidates and voters alike to adhere to all electoral guidelines.

Further details regarding polling stations, election personnel, and logistical arrangements are expected to be released in the coming days.

--IANS

janvi/dan