Gujarat to equip over 34,000 schools with sports kits to boost student development

Ahmedabad, July 10 (IANS) The Gujarat government has announced the distribution of 34,483 comprehensive sports kits in its primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools.

The decision is rooted in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which places strong emphasis on the overall development of students, said officials.

The Gujarat government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and the guidance of Education Minister Dr Kuber Dindor and Minister of State for Education Praful Panseriya, has taken this step to deepen students' engagement with sports and physical education.

The new initiative builds upon the state’s longstanding efforts to improve school enrollment and retention, particularly through the Shala Praveshotsav and Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav, launched in 2003. These programmes have historically aimed to bring every child into the fold of education.

The latest decision to provide sports kits is seen as a natural extension, designed to ensure that children not only attend school but also thrive in a well-rounded educational environment.

The project costs over Rs 29.45 crore. The sports kits will include 30 different types of sporting equipment, ensuring a wide variety and accessibility for students with varied interests.

Each kit will contain items such as carrom boards, cricket bats of multiple sizes, badminton rackets and shuttlecocks, footballs, volleyballs, handballs, discus, rubber shot puts, javelins, chess sets, skipping ropes, hurdle sets, marking cones, relay batons, tenikoit rings, soft and hard tennis balls, stopwatches, and air pumps.

These tools aim to encourage a culture of sportsmanship, teamwork, and an active lifestyle among school-going children.

Distribution of the kits will be carried out across five zones covering all districts in the state. For instance, Zone 1 includes Aravalli, Banaskantha, Mehsana, Patan, and Sabarkantha. Zone 2 comprises Ahmedabad (both district and municipal corporation areas), Botad, Kutch, Kheda, Morbi, and Surendranagar. Zone 3 includes Amreli, Bhavnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Gir Somnath, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Porbandar, and Rajkot (district and city). Zone 4 covers Anand, Chhota Udepur, Dahod, Gandhinagar, Mahisagar, and Panchmahal. Zone 5 includes Bharuch, Narmada, Navsari, Surat (district and city), Tapi, Dang, Vadodara (district and city), and Valsad.

The kits will be delivered up to the cluster level, ensuring last-mile distribution. Unlike in 2022, when grants were given to schools to purchase sports equipment independently, this year the government has opted for direct provisioning of kits through the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

This shift aims to bring greater transparency, uniform quality, and cost efficiency by eliminating discrepancies in procurement and ensuring that every student receives standardised and reliable sporting resources. The rationale behind the move goes beyond physical health.

Officials highlight that sports contribute significantly to a child’s emotional, social, and intellectual development.

Regular involvement in sports helps inculcate values such as teamwork, discipline, self-initiative, responsibility, and leadership. It also fosters a sense of citizenship and cooperation, skills that are crucial for future societal participation, the officials added.

--IANS

janvi/dpb