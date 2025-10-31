Gujarat to begin distribution of essential commodities for NFSA beneficiaries from Nov 1

Gandhinagar, Oct 31 (IANS) The Gujarat government has announced that the distribution of essential commodities under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) will commence from November 1, ensuring that Antyodaya (AAY) and Priority Household (PHH) beneficiaries continue to receive the food and nutrition support they are entitled to, without disruption.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, beneficiaries are being provided free wheat and rice, while the state government also supplies toor dal, chana, sugar, and salt at concessional rates to ensure access to protein-rich, high-quality essentials.

Notably, Gujarat is the only state in India that extends additional festival-time relief by distributing edible oil and extra sugar during Janmashtami and Diwali at subsidised prices, a move reflecting the state’s inclusive welfare approach.

For the month of November, advance planning has been completed for more than 75 lakh families, covering a population of nearly 3.25 crore people. The state has already finalised allocations and generated transaction records for free and subsidised items, with the distribution process now set to begin on November 1.

To sustain the operations of Fair Price Shop (FPS) dealers, the government continues to offer a fixed monthly commission of ₹20,000, covering the cost difference in handling and distribution — a benefit unique to Gujarat. All payments have been made regularly, and FPS operators can view their commission details through the e-passbook system.

The demand from associations to raise the minimum commission to ₹30,000 per month is currently under policy review. Officials from the Food and Civil Supplies Department confirmed that commission payments up to September 2025 have been disbursed, and regular consultations are being held with FPS associations to address operational issues. They also clarified that halting distribution or denying essential goods to ration card holders would not be acceptable under any circumstance.

Under the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' initiative, beneficiaries can now collect their food grains from any ration shop across the state or country using biometric identification. Gujarat continues to lead nationwide in implementation, with over one crore beneficiaries having already availed of this facility.

In a move to enhance transparency, the government has also mandated biometric or OTP-based verification of rural and urban vigilance committee members during doorstep delivery of essential commodities to FPS shops. The new guideline requires at least 50 per cent verification completion by December 31, 2025, ensuring accountability in the delivery chain.

--IANS

janvi/rad