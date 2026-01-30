Gujarat tableau receives popular choice honour in New Delhi

New Delhi/Gandhinagar, Jan 30 (IANS) Gujarat's tableau, themed "Swatantrata Ka Mantra: Vande Mataram", was formally presented with the first prize in the Popular Choice category, on Friday, at a ceremony held in New Delhi, three days after the results were officially declared following the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path.

The tableau had emerged as the top choice of the people during the 77th Republic Day celebrations, securing the Popular Choice Award for the fourth consecutive year.

The formal presentation of the trophy and certificate took place at the National School of Drama campus, where Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth handed over the honours.

Accepting the award on behalf of the Gujarat government were the State Information and Broadcasting Secretary Vikrant Pandey, and Commissioner Kishor Bachani.

Officials said the recognition marked Gujarat's continued performance at the national parade, with the state now having received five awards over the last four years, including a Jury's Choice Award in 2024.

In addition to the tableau award, Gujarat also received a consolation prize in a cultural dance competition organised during the tableau construction phase at the National School of Drama.

The competition featured performances by artists from several states, with Gujarat's traditional dance presentation earning appreciation from the organisers.

The work was carried out under the direction of Commissioner Bachani and the guidance of Additional Director of Information Arvind Patel.

Joint Director of Information Sanjay Kachot and Deputy Director of Information from the Film Production Branch, Bhavna Vasava, coordinated the planning, execution and production of the tableau.

Gujarat's recent series of awards at the Republic Day Parade began in 2023 with the tableau titled "Clean Green Energy–Powered Gujarat", which focused on promoting the use of renewable energy and won the Popular Choice Award.

This was followed in 2024 by the "Dhordo: World's Best Tourism Village" tableau, which received both the Popular Choice Award and second place in the Jury's Choice category.

In 2025, Gujarat presented "From Anartpur to Ekta Nagar – A Remarkable Confluence of Heritage and Development", depicting the state's development journey alongside its cultural legacy.

With the Popular Choice Award once again being formally presented this year, Gujarat has continued its record of public recognition at the Republic Day Parade.

