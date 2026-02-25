Gujarat: 'Swadeshi Fairs' to cover all 152 municipalities by March 15

Gandhinagar, Feb 25 (IANS) With more than Rs 83 lakh in sales recorded across 38 municipalities so far, Gujarat's statewide rollout of Swadeshi Mela (shopping festival) has gathered pace ahead of its March 15 deadline.

Read More

According to officials, Swadeshi Fairs are being organised under the Gujarat Urban Livelihood Mission, which functions under the Urban Development and Urban Housing Department.

The initiative aims to provide a structured marketplace for rural and urban artisans, handicraftsmen, self-help groups and small traders to showcase and sell indigenous products.

The government stated that by March 15, Swadeshi Fairs will be held in all 152 municipalities across the state.

As part of the arrangements, more than 1,500 stalls have been allotted to self-help groups, over 1,400 to street vendors, around 1,200 for food and refreshments, and more than 1,650 to other artisans selling indigenous goods.

So far, fairs have commenced in 38 municipalities, including those in the Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara zones.

More than one lakh visitors have attended these events, generating sales exceeding Rs 83 lakh.

The figures, officials said, indicate growing public participation in the 'Vocal for Local' initiative.

The officials noted that the programme builds on the success of plastic-free 'Swadeshi Festivals' organised during the Dussehra to Diwali period last year in 16 cities.

Those events attracted more than 40.50 lakh visitors and recorded sales of over Rs 10 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon citizens to adopt indigenous products as part of the 'Vocal for Local' initiative aimed at building a self-reliant India.

The statement said the Gujarat government, under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has undertaken initiatives including the Gujarat Atmanirbhar Yatra, G-Maitri Yojana and Mahila Udyog Sahay Yojana to strengthen support for artisans and small enterprises.

The government said the fairs are intended not only as trading platforms but also as a measure to strengthen the local economy by expanding opportunities for small producers and vendors across urban areas of the state.

--IANS

mys/svn