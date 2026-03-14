Gujarat steps up monitoring to ensure uninterrupted LPG, gas supply amid global disruptions

Gandhinagar, March 14 (IANS) The Gujarat government has stepped up monitoring and coordination with the Centre and energy companies to ensure an uninterrupted supply of domestic LPG and natural gas across the state amid global disruptions in the energy sector.

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At a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday evening, officials assessed the prevailing gas supply situation in Gujarat, the challenges arising from global developments, and the outlook for supply in the coming days.

The meeting reviewed arrangements to maintain a regular supply of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders as well as piped natural gas (PNG) for households and compressed natural gas (CNG) for vehicles.

According to the state government, coordinated efforts are being undertaken by the Central government, the Gujarat government and oil and gas marketing companies to maintain continuous supply and avoid inconvenience to consumers.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that citizens continue to receive domestic LPG cylinders regularly without difficulty.

He also emphasised the need to maintain uninterrupted gas supply to priority sectors such as domestic PNG and CNG for vehicles, while ensuring reliable supply to industries and consumers, as well as implementing advanced and long-term planning measures.

Officials said the Centre has issued regulatory measures to safeguard LPG availability.

A Gazette notification issued on March 5 directed that butane and propane used for LPG be utilised to the maximum extent for LPG production and supplied only to the three public sector oil marketing companies — Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation — under the Essential Commodities Act to maintain uninterrupted domestic LPG supply.

In another notification issued on March 9, the Centre classified domestic PNG and CNG for vehicles as Priority-1 sectors, ensuring 100 per cent natural gas supply to these segments so that consumers do not face disruption.

Authorities said a limited cut has been applied to the natural gas supply for the industrial sector under the current circumstances.

However, LNG cargos from regions outside the conflict-affected Middle East are expected to arrive in India in the coming days, which officials said would further stabilise supply.

Gujarat is a key hub in India’s gas-based energy network, with 1,073 CNG stations and more than 37 lakh domestic PNG consumers.

The state’s Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department and the Energy and Petrochemicals Department are conducting regular reviews of supply with city gas distribution companies and oil marketing firms.

During the review, officials were also instructed to expand the clean energy network by increasing domestic and commercial PNG connections and accelerating the expansion of pipeline infrastructure in new areas to connect more consumers.

The government said adequate gas supply arrangements have been made not only for households but also for hospitals, educational institutions, hostels, community kitchens, welfare institutions such as orphanages and old-age homes, as well as schemes including the mid-day meal programme and anganwadis.

Supply of PNG to restaurants and CNG for vehicles is also being maintained.

The state government has directed district collectors and superintendents of police to coordinate with LPG distribution agencies to ensure smooth distribution.

Authorities have also been asked to take strict action against hoarding or illegal activities under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

Officials said the Centre has directed that there should be a minimum gap of 25 days between two LPG cylinder bookings in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas by the same consumer.

The government has also appealed to citizens not to be misled by misinformation, stating that the state is receiving additional LPG supply through production and supply channels to meet current consumption levels.

--IANS

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