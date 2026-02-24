Gujarat: SMC raids illegal international call centre in Idar, 10 arrested​

Sabarkantha, Feb 24 (IANS) The State Monitoring Cell (SMC) carried out a major operation in Idar city on Tuesday, raiding an illegal international call centre that had operated for three years under the pretext of online classes.

The centre was located in a rented property within the complex of former BJP vice-president Mukesh Solanki on Idar-Barvav Road.​

According to police, the call centre was used to target foreign citizens with fraudulent schemes.​

The suspects lured individuals with promises of low-interest loans abroad, collected payments in U.S. dollars, and converted the funds into Indian currency, resulting in financial fraud worth millions.

Most of the accused are reported to be residents of Ahmedabad. The SMC operation lasted over 15 hours.​

During the raid, authorities seized 40 mobile phones, 12 laptops, four high-speed routers, headphones, chargers, cables, and other valuable equipment. A luxury car was also confiscated at the scene.​

Ten individuals associated with the call centre were arrested. Interrogations are ongoing to determine the full extent of the network and identify any additional accomplices.

“The call centre was rented under the guise of conducting online classes. The suspects used this arrangement to mislead people and divert funds to fraudulent international schemes. All possible links are being probed," an official stated.​

Officials said the perpetrators deliberately chose a remote location like Idar to avoid detection. been operating discreetly for several years, using a rented house within the local leader’s complex.​

Authorities emphasised that the network may have been involved in multi-crore fraud targeting foreign citizens.​

Following the raid, local police and SMC officials are continuing detailed investigations, with further disclosures expected in the coming days.​

Officials are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to loan schemes or overseas transactions.​

--IANS

mys/dan