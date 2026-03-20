Gujarat signs 'Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0' pact with Centre to strengthen rural water supply system

Gandhinagar/New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) The Gujarat government has entered into a new agreement with the Centre under the second phase of the Jal Jeevan Mission, focusing on sustaining and strengthening rural drinking water supply systems after achieving universal household tap connections in 2022.

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The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the state government and the Centre’s Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil.

The agreement aims to improve accessibility, regularity and long-term sustainability of drinking water facilities in rural areas under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0.

Union Minister Patil and state Water Supply Minister Ishwarsinh Patel joined the programme through video conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Patel said, “The state government is committed to providing sufficient and clean drinking water to every corner of the state, including the remotest areas.”

He added, “This MoU executed by the government will play an important role in the management of drinking water in the state as well as in the qualitative development of rural life.”

He further said, “Gujarat implements every scheme of the Centre successfully on a priority basis,” and described the agreement as a milestone, stating, “The MoU signed under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 will prove to be a milestone in the rural development of the state.”

He noted that the resolve to provide clean and safe drinking water to every household would now move forward with greater determination.

Jal Jeevan Mission was launched on August 15, 2019, with the aim of providing drinking water through tap connections to every rural household under the “Har Ghar Jal” initiative.

Gujarat achieved this target by October 2022.

Under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0, the focus has shifted to strengthening infrastructure, ensuring regular supply and maintaining the sustainability of water systems by 2028.

According to officials, the MoU provides for enhanced implementation, monitoring and transparency of water supply schemes.

It mandates the timely and quality completion of projects and their handover to village panchayats, along with ensuring operation and maintenance (O&M) systems.

Water management at the village level will be handled by Village Water and Sanitation Committees (VWSC), with emphasis on long-term security and sustainability of water sources.

The agreement also emphasised the use of digital platforms such as ‘Sujalam Bharat’ and ‘PM Gati Shakti’ to improve monitoring and transparency.

Measures including water quality testing, financial discipline and human resource development through initiatives such as ‘Nal Jal Mitra’ have been incorporated, along with public awareness campaigns like 'Jal Utsav' to promote water conservation.

The roles of both governments have been defined under the MoU, with the Centre responsible for guidance, funding and monitoring, while the state will handle implementation, policy measures and technical support.

--IANS

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