Gujarat sets up panel to ensure LNG, LPG cylinder supply amid global disruptions

Gandhinagar, March 11 (IANS) The Gujarat government has formed a high-level committee to secure liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies in response to disruptions in global energy markets caused by conflicts in West Asia, Spokesperson Minister Jitu Vaghani announced on Wednesday.

Read More

The committee, headed by Chief Secretary M.K. Das, will monitor LNG availability and coordinate with central authorities to ensure households continue to receive uninterrupted gas supplies.

“The panel, guided by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, will continuously review the situation to maintain adequate supply,” Vaghani said.

He assured that domestic LPG cylinders will not be affected. “The government has sufficient stocks of LPG, CNG, petrol, and diesel. I appeal to people not to be influenced by rumours,” he added.

Vaghani said industries are expected to receive around 80 percent of their usual gas supply. "The government aims to avoid price hikes and prevent any inconvenience to consumers," he said.

The minister also warned against black marketing, stating that strict action will be taken against illegal hoarding. “If necessary, the central and state governments will make gas and fuel available even paying higher costs,” he noted.

State Energy and Petrochemicals Minister Rushikesh Patel noted that ongoing conflicts in Iran, Israel, and other regions have temporarily halted gas cargos through key routes, creating supply challenges.

“Alternative arrangements have been made to maintain supply,” he said.

India’s energy markets have seen volatility, particularly along the Strait of Hormuz, a key global chokepoint.

Both state and central officials have emphasised that household piped natural gas (PNG), CNG, and LPG for domestic cooking are being prioritised over industrial use wherever possible.

The Gujarat committee will ensure stable household supplies as alternative cargoes and energy sources are secured.

At the national level, refiners have been asked to maximise LPG production and adjust allocations, with rationing measures under consideration to balance supplies across priority sectors.

--IANS

mys/pgh