Gujarat: Security tightened at HC, Ahmedabad Rural Court after bomb threat​

Ahmedabad, March 9 (IANS) Security agencies conducted extensive searches at court complexes in Ahmedabad on Monday after bomb threat emails targeted the Gujarat High Court and the Ahmedabad Rural Court, prompting evacuations and suspending court activities.​

Officials said threatening emails warning of a bomb attack were sent to the High Court located in the Sola area and the rural court in Navrangpura.​

Following the alert, police deployed tight security at all entry points, while bomb disposal and dog squad teams conducted detailed inspections of the premises.​

The alert caused panic within the court complexes, and administrative authorities evacuated judges, lawyers, staff members, and litigants as a precautionary measure.​

Court buildings were cleared, and search operations were carried out floor by floor to ensure safety.​

Senior police officers and teams from Navrangpura police station remained deployed at the site while the checks were underway.​

Police said the origin of the email and the identity of the sender are being traced through technical surveillance and cyber investigation.​

The latest incident adds to a series of similar threats targeting major institutions in Ahmedabad in recent months.​

Earlier this year, the Ahmedabad Rural Court also received a threatening email warning of a bomb attack, following which police and bomb disposal teams conducted searches and judicial proceedings were temporarily suspended.

​The Gujarat High Court has also received multiple bomb threat emails over the past year.​

Authorities recorded several such threats during 2025, including incidents in June, August, September and October, each of which triggered security checks and cyber investigations before being declared hoaxes.​

Investigators say many of the recent threats were sent using compromised email accounts.​

Last week, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch arrested an accused from West Bengal in connection with a series of hoax bomb threat emails sent to institutions across Gujarat, including schools and government offices, and is examining whether any link exists with the latest threats.​

