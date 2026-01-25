Gujarat: Security heightened at Godhra railway station after track blast in Punjab

Panchmahal, Jan 25 (IANS) A comprehensive security search was conducted at Godhra railway station in Gujarat on Sunday, a day after a blast occurred near Sirhind railway station in Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib district.

The operation was undertaken as a precautionary measure following the incident in Punjab, with railway and security agencies stepping up checks at key stations to ensure passenger safety.

The search operation at Godhra was carried out between 12 noon and 1 pm under the supervision of senior officers of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Teams from the Godhra Special Bomb Disposal Squad and an explosive detection dog squad were also deployed as part of the coordinated exercise.

During the hour-long operation, security personnel conducted a thorough inspection of railway platforms, passenger waiting areas, circulating and traffic zones, the railway yard, luggage belonging to passengers and areas along and around the railway tracks.

Officials said the checks were carried out systematically to rule out the presence of any suspicious material or unauthorised individuals.

No suspicious object, explosive substance or suspect was found during the operation, following which the situation was declared normal.

However, officials said heightened vigilance would continue in the coming days.

The precautionary measures followed a blast reported on Friday night near Sirhind railway station in Punjab, where a portion of a railway track used by freight trains was damaged.

The explosion occurred around 9.50 pm near Khanpur village, approximately five kilometres from Sirhind station, when a freight train was passing through the area.

The impact derailed the engine, and the loco pilot suffered a minor cut on his cheek. Police said he was out of danger and no other injuries were reported.

Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora appealed for calm, saying, “There is no need to panic. The Punjab Police are capable. If someone has committed any mischief, action will be taken against them.”

Railway officials said repair work on the damaged track was carried out overnight on a war footing, and freight movement was restored by early morning.

Police have registered a case against unidentified persons under Section 150 of the Railways Act, while security agencies across states remain alert following the incident.

--IANS

ysm/dan