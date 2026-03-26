Gujarat: Security arrangements underway ahead of PM Modi’s visit ​

Gandhinagar, March 26 (IANS) Preparations have been completed in Gujarat's Gandhinagar for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on March 31, with officials focusing on both a major public gathering and a cultural programme linked to the Jain community.​

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According to local authorities, arrangements for the Prime Minister’s public meeting are in their final stages, including the construction of large domes at the venue.​

The site was inspected by senior officials, including the Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police, Ravi Teja Shetty, and the Municipal Corporation’s team to review security and logistical readiness ahead of the event.​

The visit is scheduled to coincide with Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, an important occasion for the Jain community, during which the Prime Minister is expected to participate in a special programme.​

As part of the visit, he will also inaugurate a modern museum in Gandhinagar, where preparations are complete.​

The museum will display valuable artifacts related to the Jain religion and culture.​

Additionally, sources indicate that the museum is dedicated to Jain spiritual heritage and will showcase the lives and teachings of prominent Jain figures, with the inauguration planned as a key highlight of the visit.​

The Prime Minister’s itinerary is also expected to include a public gathering, with planning for the one-day visit in its final phase.​

Sources suggest that he may attend events in Sanand and Vav-Tharad, including programmes linked to development projects and community outreach.

​This will be another visit by the Prime Minister to his home state in recent months, following earlier trips that combined infrastructure inaugurations, cultural engagements, and public meetings across Gujarat.​

The Prime Minister’s visit ahead of the local body elections is also expected to give momentum to the BJP’s campaign in North Gujarat and surrounding regions.​

Strategic planning and meetings are also being held in the state by the senior leaders, including state BJP chief Jagdish Vishwakarma, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and others.​

--IANS

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