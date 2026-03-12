Gujarat says LPG supply adequate, 25-day gap between bookings

Gandhinagar, March 12 (IANS) Public sector oil marketing companies have introduced a 25-day gap between bookings of two domestic LPG cylinders by the same consumer in Gujarat as a precautionary measure to prevent panic buying and hoarding amid tensions in West Asia, the state government said on Thursday.

Officials said the Central and state governments are continuously monitoring the situation to ensure uninterrupted distribution of LPG cylinders across Gujarat as global developments in West Asia raise concerns over energy supply chains.

According to officials, adequate stock of LPG for domestic consumption is currently available in the state and steps are being taken to ensure efficient transportation and distribution of existing supplies.

“In view of the geopolitical tensions in West Asia, the Central government and the state government are undertaking continuous monitoring and efforts to ensure uninterrupted distribution of LPG cylinders across the state,” the Food and Civil Supplies Department said in a release.

The restriction on booking intervals has been introduced as a precaution to ensure equitable availability of cylinders.

“Public sector oil marketing companies have decided to maintain a gap of 25 days between the booking of two LPG cylinders by the same consumer so that LPG for domestic requirements is adequately available at all places,” the department said.

It added that the decision was aimed at preventing unnecessary panic among consumers and discouraging the stockpiling of LPG cylinders.

Officials also noted that Gujarat’s situation remains comparatively stable as around 30 per cent of domestic gas consumption in the state is supplied through the piped natural gas (PNG) network.

“Since sufficient PNG supply is available, the overall situation in Gujarat is comparatively better,” the department said.

Meanwhile, the Central government has regulated the sale of commercial LPG cylinders under the current circumstances. However, essential institutions will continue to receive supplies.

“Hospitals and educational institutions will continue to receive LPG allocation as per their requirements,” the release stated.

Authorities also warned against illegal practices related to LPG supply.

The department said unauthorised storage of LPG, black marketing, diversion for non-permitted uses, or charging prices above the notified rate constitute offences under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and the LPG Control Order, 2000.

“Such activities are punishable offences and competent authorities of the state government are empowered to initiate criminal action against those involved,” the department said.

