Gujarat sanctions Rs 28.68 crore for development of key tourism, religious sites​

Gandhinagar, March 3 (IANS) The Gujarat government on Tuesday approved development works worth Rs 28.68 crore for a range of tourism and pilgrimage sites across the state, including the historic Uparkot Fort in Junagadh and the Harshad Mata Temple.​

The approvals were granted by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, with administrative and financial sanctions issued for projects aimed at upgrading infrastructure and public amenities.​

At the historic Uparkot Fort in Junagadh, Rs 1.07 crore has been sanctioned for the first phase of works to improve visitor facilities.​

The project includes the construction of a compound wall towards the Majevadi Gate, the development of parking arrangements, and the establishment of a tourist facility centre.​

The government has also decided to install two lifts at the fort in the future to improve accessibility for visitors.​

The largest allocation, Rs 20.09 crore, has been approved for comprehensive development works at the Harshad Mata Temple, a well-known pilgrimage site.​

Among other religious destinations, Rs 60.64 lakh has been sanctioned for facilities, including paver blocks and a solar system at Shree Bahuchar Mataji Temple in Mehsana district.​

A further Rs 49.80 lakh has been approved for works, including a satsang hall, a parking shed, and water works at Shree Khodiyar Temple in Amreli district.​

Together, these two projects account for Rs 1.10 crore in allocations for public amenities. In the Valsad district, Rs 1.80 crore has been allocated for the development of the Ghatkeshwar Mahadev Temple.​

The works include the construction of a riverfront ghat, landscaping, a children’s play area, and parking facilities, with the site set to be developed as a tourism hotspot.​

As part of heritage conservation efforts, the government has granted Rs 3.36 crore for the renovation of the historic Gandhi Ashram established by Mahatma Gandhi in 1917 at Godhra in Panchmahal district.​

Additionally, Rs 1.25 crore has been earmarked for the organisation of ‘Dang Darbar-2026’, a traditional tribal cultural event in Dang district.​

According to the government, the approved projects are intended to strengthen tourism infrastructure and improve facilities for visitors and devotees across the state.​

--IANS

mys/dan