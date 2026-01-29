Gujarat sanctions Rs 1,573 crore for industrial and textile development

Gandhinagar, Jan 29 (IANS) The Gujarat government on Thursday approved investments exceeding Rs 1,371 crore under the ‘Atmanirbhar Gujarat-2022’ scheme during a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

The approvals cover major industrial projects across the state, aimed at enhancing industrial infrastructure and creating employment opportunities.

Under the scheme, the chemical sector in Bharuch district will receive Rs 491.28 crore, the food and agro sector in Himatnagar will receive Rs 402.08 crore, and the minerals sector in Vadodara will receive Rs 478.02 crore in investment support.

These projects will benefit from incentives including Net SGST relief, interest support, and EPF reimbursement.

An official said, "The government’s focus is to make Gujarat a globally attractive destination for investment. Through a transparent and fast-track online process, large and thrust sector projects are being approved efficiently, reducing procedural delays for investors.”

The state has implemented an online module through the Investor Facilitation Portal (IFP), which eliminates the need for physical submission of documents and ensures rapid and transparent processing.

Applications for large and thrust sector projects were approved in under two months.

In a separate initiative to strengthen the textile sector, the State Empowered Committee, also chaired by Sanghavi, has approved financial assistance for 11 new units under the ‘Assistance Scheme for Strengthening Specific Segments in the Textile Value Chain-2019’.

The projects are expected to attract Rs 668.34 crore in new investment and generate approximately 1,478 direct jobs.

Over the next five years, the government plans to provide around Rs 202 crore in support, including interest subsidies and power tariff assistance.

Senior officials present at the meeting included Dr T. Natarajan, Additional Chief Secretary of the Finance Department; Mamta Verma, Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries and Mines Department; P. Swaroop, Industries Commissioner; and Apoorv Shah, Vice President of the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce.

These approvals form part of Gujarat’s broader vision to strengthen key industrial and textile sectors, promote large-scale employment, and position the state as a preferred destination for domestic and global investors.

