Gujarat: Sabar Dairy announces revised milk price for cattle farmers amid protests

Sabarkantha, July 19 (IANS) After five days of intense protests, Sabar Dairy has revised its annual milk procurement rate, offering Rs 995 per kg of fat to cattle farmers, a Rs 5 increase from the earlier announced rate of Rs 990, officials said on Friday.

The decision follows mounting unrest by dairy farmers across Sabarkantha and Aravalli districts of Gujarat, who have accused the cooperative of underpaying for milk and demanded greater transparency in profit distribution.

The revised rate was approved during a high-level meeting of Sabar Dairy's board of directors held earlier on Friday, with the chairman, vice-chairman, and senior members in attendance.

According to officials, the newly announced Rs 995/kg fat rate will be settled in two phases -- an advance payment already made at Rs 960, and the remaining Rs 35 to be disbursed after the dairy's general meeting.

The announcement comes in the wake of widespread disruptions, including milk supply boycotts, spontaneous village-level protests, and clashes with police.

Farmers from more than 400 village societies, including those in Moti Isrol, Megharaj and Amblia, halted milk supply, poured milk on roads, and symbolically took over chairs of local dairy heads.

The stir led to a 15 lakh litre drop in daily milk collection, forcing the dairy to temporarily halt powder production.

Tensions reached a boiling point earlier this week when a protest outside the Sabar Dairy gate turned violent.

Stone-pelting and lathi-charge were reported, leaving several police personnel injured and dairy property damaged.

Authorities later confirmed the registration of an FIR against 74 individuals, including former MLA and Sabar Dairy board director Jashubhai Patel, along with charges against more than 1,000 unnamed protesters.

A total of 47 people were detained in the aftermath.

The protesting cattle farmers have listed four key demands: immediate withdrawal of all cases filed against dairy farmers, a thorough inquiry into the death of Ashokbhai during the protest, filling of a murder case and appropriate legal action against those responsible.

Compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the deceased's family from the state government and Sabar Dairy.

Sabar Dairy, one of Gujarat's largest milk cooperatives with a turnover of Rs 9,500 crore, collects milk from more than 1,700 villages and is a key member of the Amul/GCMMF network.

--IANS

janvi/khz