Gujarat: Row erupts over bid to remove Padma Shri Awardee Haji Ramakdu from voter roll

Ahmedabad/Junagadh, Jan 27 (IANS) A fresh political controversy has emerged in Gujarat after an application was filed to remove Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai, also known as Haji Ramakdu, from the electoral roll in Junagadh, even as the celebrated folk artist was recently named among the recipients of the Padma Shri 2026.

Haji Ramakdu, an octogenarian folk musician renowned for his dholak performances and contributions to bhajans, santvani, ghazals and qawwali across India and abroad, was honoured with the Padma Shri on the eve of the 77th Republic Day, recognising his six decades of artistic work.

The controversy stems from an objection filed under Form-7 during the state’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

A local Bharatiya Janata Party councillor allegedly submitted the form claiming that Haji Ramakdu had permanently relocated, and sought to have his name deleted from the voters’ list.

Congress leaders challenged this, saying the artist has lived in Junagadh for decades and questioned why his name should be removed.

Spokesperson Manish Doshi criticised the move in a statement, saying: “The very person who, through his art, has brought recognition to Gujarat, the country and the world is now facing an attempt to have his name removed from the electoral roll.”

He urged that the procedure be reviewed and the basis of the objection examined.

Doshi noted that similar challenges had been raised previously in the case of Shahabuddin Rathod, a prominent humourist and Padma Shri awardee whose name was reportedly targeted under the SIR process earlier this month.

Rathod, known nationally for his work in Gujarati literature and performance, confirmed at the time that a Form-7 had been filed in his name without his consent, and that he had approached the local administration.

“Even if someone fills the form in my name, my voter registration cannot be cancelled without proper verification,” he said.

Under the election rules, Form-7 may be used to object to an inclusion or seek the removal of a name from the electoral roll, but authorities are required to verify claims and give individuals an opportunity to respond before any deletion takes place.

The Congress has framed these instances as part of broader concerns over the SIR exercise, which has seen thousands of deletion requests statewide.

Party leaders are calling for transparency in the process and review of alleged misuse of objection procedures during the revision of electoral lists.

The Chief Electoral Officer has not issued a public statement on the specific objections in the Haji Ramakdu case.

