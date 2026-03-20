Gujarat residents report timely LPG deliveries as govt dismisses shortage rumours

Gandhinagar/Nadiad, March 20 (IANS) Residents across Gujarat, on Friday, reported receiving cooking gas cylinders on time without disruption, even as the state government moved to dispel rumours of any shortage and reiterated that adequate LPG stock is available.

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Mahipalsinh Parmar, a resident of Thasra in Kheda district, said Indane gas cylinders were being delivered regularly.

"As per guidelines, the service is good and delivery is made on time without any difficulty," he added.

Another consumer, Paresh Vora, said there were currently no issues in service.

"After booking, cylinders are delivered on time," he added.

Nazimkhan Pathan, a resident of Kalsar village in Bhavnagar district, said he was able to receive cylinders easily and that deliveries were being carried out in accordance with rules.

In Modasa, Harishchandrasinh Bhati, who operates Khushi HP Gas Agency, said adequate LPG stock was being supplied.

"Vehicles bring stock daily. Customers can book through their registered numbers and will receive gas delivery within two days. There is no need to panic due to rumours," he added.

The state government has said that sufficient LPG stock is available and appealed to citizens not to pay attention to rumours.

It added that strict monitoring is being carried out to ensure proper supply through gas agencies and that citizens do not need to stand in queues for receiving cylinders.

"Oil marketing companies have made arrangements using technology to enable home delivery, allowing consumers to book cylinders through multiple channels, including WhatsApp, missed calls, SMS and IVR services, smartphone applications and official portals," officials said.

It added that adequate stock is available for bookings and refills, and that confirmation messages are sent to customers through a streamlined digital system.

Priority delivery is being given to domestic LPG consumers, while buffer stocks are being continuously increased to ensure uninterrupted supply.

To strengthen oversight, revenue and police personnel have been deployed across public and private gas agencies to monitor LPG distribution and prevent irregularities, the state government said, adding that the "arrangement is aimed at ensuring timely delivery to consumers".

--IANS

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