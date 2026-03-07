Gujarat reservoirs hold over 72 pc capacity; drinking water adequate for upcoming summer

Gandhinagar, March 7 (IANS) Gujarat's major reservoirs currently hold 72.49 per cent of their total capacity, ensuring sufficient drinking water availability for the upcoming summer, according to the state's Water Resources Department.

The increase comes after consistent and heavy rainfall during this year's monsoon, which recorded over 128 per cent of the state's average rainfall.

As of March 5, total water storage in the state's principal reservoirs stands at 6.46 lakh million cubic feet (MCFT), marking an increase of 4.15 per cent compared with the same period last year.

"Effective water management under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the leadership of Water Resources and Water Supply Minister Ishwarsinh Patel has helped maintain steady water availability for both drinking and irrigation," officials said.

The lifeline of the state, the Sardar Sarovar Reservoir, has more than 74 per cent of its capacity filled, amounting to 2.47 lakh MCFT of water.

South Gujarat reservoirs collectively hold over 2.34 lakh MCFT, the highest in the state, while Central Gujarat has 65,179 MCFT, North Gujarat has 41,842 MCFT, Saurashtra has 53,621 MCFT, and Kutch has 4,392 MCFT. In total, 6,46,556 MCFT of water, equivalent to 72.49 per cent of total capacity, is stored across the state.

Last year during the same period, the storage levels were comparatively lower: North Gujarat with 27,847 MCFT, Central Gujarat with 57,882 MCFT, South Gujarat with 2,24,182 MCFT, Saurashtra with 52,264 MCFT, Kutch with 5,332 MCFT, and Sardar Sarovar with 2,41,952 MCFT, representing 68.34 per cent of total capacity.

Gujarat has a total of 207 reservoirs and dams, including 141 in Saurashtra, 15 in North Gujarat, 17 in Central Gujarat, 13 in South Gujarat, and 20 in Kutch.

The sustained water levels are expected to ensure an adequate supply of drinking water during the forthcoming summer months.

The department added that daily monitoring and management continue to maintain water availability for both urban and rural needs across the state.

