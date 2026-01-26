Gujarat: Republic Day celebrations to be held in newly formed Vav–Tharad district today

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) The state-level celebrations of the 77th Republic Day will be held on Monday in the newly constituted Vav–Tharad district of Gujarat.

The occasion will be marked with traditional fervour, patriotic spirit and wide public participation.

Governor Acharya Devvrat will unfurl the national flag and take the salute at the ceremonial parade in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The state-level event will be held at 9 a.m. at the helipad ground opposite the new court complex at Malupur in Vav–Tharad district.

Cultural programmes and special demonstrations by the police force will also be presented on the occasion.

This state-level celebration follows the unique tradition initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as the Gujarat Chief Minister, under which national festivals are celebrated at the state level in different districts to encourage decentralisation and public participation.

As part of the Republic Day celebrations across Gujarat, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi will unfurl the national flag at Makarba in Ahmedabad.

Members of the state Cabinet will preside over flag-hoisting ceremonies at various taluka headquarters in their respective districts.

According to the schedule released by the General Administration Department, Finance Minister Kanu Desai will unfurl the flag at Chikhli (Navsari); Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani at Jetpur (Rajkot); Energy Minister Rushikesh Patel at Mansa (Gandhinagar); Labour and Employment Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya at Ranavav (Porbandar); Tribal Development Minister Naresh Patel at Umargam (Valsad); Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia at Govind Guru–Limbdi (Dahod); Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja at Himmatnagar (Sabarkantha); and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ramanbhai Solanki at Thasra (Kheda).

State ministers will also unfurl the national flag at designated locations: Water Resources Minister Ishwarsinh Patel at Ektanagar (Kevadia); Women and Child Development Minister Manisha Vakil at Bodeli (Chhota Udepur); Fisheries Minister Parshottam Solanki at Talala (Gir Somnath); Labour and Employment Minister Kantilal Amrutiya at Bhuj (Kutch); Agriculture Minister Rameshbhai Katara at Halol (Panchmahal); Urban Development Minister Darshanaben Vaghela at Wadhwan (Surendranagar); Law Minister Kaushik Vekariya at Vallabhipur (Bhavnagar); Transport Minister Pravin Mali at Visnagar (Mehsana); Sports Minister Jayram Gamit at Ahwa (Dang); Higher Education Minister Trikam B. Chhanga at Khambha (Amreli); Finance Minister Kamlesh Patel at Waghodia (Vadodara); Revenue Minister Sanjaysinh Mahida at Khambhat (Anand); Tribal Development Minister P.C. Baranda at Kadana (Mahisagar); Cottage Industries Minister Swarupji Thakor at Shankheshwar (Patan); and Primary, Secondary and Adult Education Minister Rivaba Jadeja at Gadhada (Botad).

In nine taluka headquarters, Republic Day flag unfurling will be carried out by District Collectors. These include Meghraj (Aravalli), Ogad (Banaskantha), Amod (Bharuch), Bhanvad (Devbhumi Dwarka), Kalavad (Jamnagar), Keshod (Junagadh), Tankara (Morbi), Mandvi (Surat) and Uchhal (Tapi).

With celebrations spread across districts and talukas, Gujarat's 77th Republic Day will reflect unity in diversity, decentralised governance and strong public participation, while placing the spotlight on the newly formed Vav–Tharad district at the state level.

