Gujarat: Relief flight lands in Ahmedabad with 170 passengers as West Asia conflict continues

Ahmedabad, March 5 (IANS) More than 170 Indian passengers arrived safely in Ahmedabad from Dubai early on Thursday as special flight operations continued amid widespread disruptions to international air travel caused by the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran in West Asia.

A relief flight from Dubai landed at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 4:40 A.M., bringing stranded passengers who had faced uncertainty following cancellations and delays over the past several days.

The aircraft, operating as flight FZ 8437, was operated under special circumstances to facilitate the return of travellers affected by the disruption.

Airport authorities and airline officials coordinated closely to ensure the safe arrival of passengers and smooth handling procedures at the airport.

The flight carried more than 170 passengers, all of whom arrived safely.

Several passengers described the uncertainty they experienced in Dubai as international flight schedules were disrupted due to the regional situation.

Passenger Vinod Tolani said the situation in Dubai had appeared uncertain shortly before departure.

“The situation in Dubai since last night suggested that no flights would be arriving for the next three to four days. At least until the 9th of March, most flights had been cancelled. Even visits to temples were cancelled. Everything there is still shut down,” he said.

Another passenger expressed gratitude for the arrangements that enabled their return to India.

“The atmosphere there is very good. The government brought us back with proper facilities, and for that we are very, very thankful. There is no fear there now. There were some difficulties during the three to four days when the situation was tense, but at present everything is fine,” the passenger said.

A traveller returning from a pilgrimage also described conditions in Saudi Arabia as calm.

“The atmosphere is very good, Mashallah. Alhamdulillah, in Mecca and Medina, it feels like Allah’s blessing...there is no difficulty for anyone. Everything is peaceful, and prayers are being offered smoothly,” the passenger said.

The flight disruptions follow a sharp escalation of tensions in the Middle East after military strikes involving the United States and Israel against Iran triggered retaliatory actions and heightened security concerns across the region.

The situation led to airspace closures and flight rerouting across several countries, significantly affecting international aviation operations.

India’s aviation regulator advised airlines to avoid the airspace of multiple West Asian countries, including Iran, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Qatar, amid concerns over escalating security risks in the region.

Several Indian carriers temporarily suspended services to Middle Eastern destinations as a precautionary measure.

The Ministry of External Affairs has also urged Indian nationals in the region to exercise caution and avoid non-essential travel to areas affected by the conflict.

A control room has been established to assist citizens and monitor the safety of Indians in West Asia, where nearly one crore Indian nationals reside.

--IANS

mys/rad