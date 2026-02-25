Gujarat registered 629 cattle trafficking cases in two years; 1,810 arrested

Gandhinagar, Feb 25 (IANS) A total of 629 offences were registered and 1,810 people were arrested over the past two years in a statewide drive against illegal cow meat and cattle trafficking, the Gujarat Legislative Assembly was informed on Wednesday.

Read More

Replying to questions concerning Mahisagar and Amreli districts as well as the wider state, Minister of State for Law, Kaushik Vekariya, said the government had intensified enforcement under cattle protection laws and taken both punitive and preventive measures against those involved.

Presenting details of the action taken, Vekariya informed the House that around 54,000 kilograms of cow meat had been seized during the period under review.

He added that 1,800 cattle being transported to slaughterhouses had been rescued.

"A total of 433 vehicles used in the alleged offences were seized, of which 339 have since been auctioned," he said.

The minister stated that preventive detention action under the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA) had been taken against 184 individuals, while externment proceedings were initiated against 50 people.

He further said that 39 properties worth approximately Rs 6 crore linked to such accused had been demolished, referring to the action as “Dada’s bulldozer”.

Addressing the Assembly, Vekariya said: “In our culture, the cow is not merely an animal but is revered as a mother, in whom reside 33 crore deities.”

He added that the state government was appointing Special Public Prosecutors in such cases to ensure the “strictest possible punishment” so that the accused were not released under any circumstances.

Providing district-wise details, the minister said that in Amreli district, 12 cases were registered over the past two years, resulting in 21 accused being sentenced to imprisonment along with fines.

Of these, three were awarded life imprisonment, 11 received 10-year sentences and three were sentenced to seven years.

A total fine of Rs 42 lakh was recovered from the convicted individuals. In Mahisagar district, eight offences were registered during the same period, leading to the seizure of 1,940 kilograms of cow meat.

Around 10 bovines were rescued and legal action was taken against 28 accused. Thirteen vehicles were seized in the district and further investigation is underway, the minister said.

--IANS

mys/rad