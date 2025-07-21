Gujarat records over 53 pc of seasonal rainfall, NDRF and SDRF teams on standby

Ahmedabad, July 21 (IANS) In the last 24 hours, five talukas in Gujarat have received up to 3.5 inches of rainfall, with significant showers recorded in parts of Junagadh and Vapi, the weather department said.

The state has so far received 53.39 per cent of its average seasonal rainfall this monsoon. Among the regions, Kutch has seen the highest rainfall at 63.35 per cent, followed by South Gujarat at 56.32 per cent, North Gujarat and Saurashtra at over 52 per cent, and Central-Eastern Gujarat at 50.06 per cent.

According to state records, 141 talukas have received between 251 mm and 500 mm of rain, 55 talukas have received 501 mm to 1000 mm, and 18 talukas have recorded over 1000 mm (more than 40 inches) so far this season. The India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rainfall in several parts of North, Central, and South Gujarat in the coming days.

To tackle any possible monsoon-related emergencies, the state government has deployed 12 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and 20 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams across several districts. An additional three NDRF teams and 13 SDRF teams have been kept in reserve.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until July 22. Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds affected electricity supply in 14,515 villages across the state. As per the State Emergency Operations Centre, power supply has been fully restored in all affected areas, and damaged feeders, poles, and transformers have been repaired on priority.

In addition to the rainfall already recorded, this monsoon season in Gujarat has shown uneven spatial and temporal distribution. While regions like Kutch and parts of South Gujarat have received above-average rainfall early in the season, several central and interior districts experienced delayed onset and below-normal showers in June.

July has brought some relief, but rainfall remains patchy in districts such as Aravalli, Mahisagar, and Dahod, where water levels in local reservoirs are still below seasonal norms.

According to the State Agriculture Department, the rainfall so far has been sufficient to support sowing activities in over 65-70 per cent of the targeted kharif crop area. However, farmers in parts of North and Central Gujarat have reported concern over moisture stress affecting early sown cotton and groundnut crops due to intermittent dry spells in the first half of July.

Water levels in some reservoirs, including Sardar Sarovar on the Narmada, remain stable but are being closely monitored. The Gujarat Water Resources Department has issued advisories to ensure prudent use of irrigation water in districts where monsoon activity has been erratic.

