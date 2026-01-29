Gujarat records over 1 lakh ITI trainees entering workforce in three years

Gandhinagar, Jan 29 (IANS) Gujarat’s skill development drive under the Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS) has translated into jobs, with more than one lakh youth securing employment or self-employment over the past three years after completing training at government-run Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), official data show.

Read More

The figure includes over 15,000 women trainees, reflecting a growing participation of women in vocational and technical education.

Officials said that over two lakh trainees have been imparted training across 288 government ITIs in Gujarat during the last three years, covering a wide range of vocational trades aligned with industry demand.

“The focus has been on ensuring that industries receive skilled manpower while youth are equipped with practical as well as technology-oriented skills that improve employability and support self-employment,” an official said.

For the academic year 2025–26, all government ITIs in the state are offering 75 national-level vocational courses under the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) pattern and 29 state-level courses under the Gujarat Council of Vocational Training (GCVT/SCVT) framework.

More than 1.2 lakh seats are currently occupied by trainees across these programmes, officials said.

To keep pace with technological changes, the state has expanded seat capacity over the last two years in emerging and high-demand trades such as automobile technology, Internet of Things (IoT), renewable and solar energy, mechanical, electrical and information technology.

Alongside student training, instructor capacity has also been strengthened.

Around 295 supervisor instructors from government ITIs have undergone Training of Trainers programmes at reputed institutions and industry facilities, including L&T, CRISP Bhopal, the International Automobile Centre of Excellence (iACE) in Gandhinagar, Indo German Tool Room in Ahmedabad and the Tata Indian Institute of Skills.

The government has also entered into strategic and investment-based memorandum of understanding with industries to enhance training infrastructure.

Under these agreements, industries have invested an estimated Rs 10 crore to set up advanced laboratories with modern machinery at ITIs.

Officials said these facilities provide trainees with hands-on practical training alongside classroom instruction, while also supporting placement activities and further trainer development.

In a parallel initiative aimed at improving women’s access to technical careers, the state Employment and Training Office has signed MoUs with the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women.

A 77-hour STEM-focussed training module has been developed, under which women trainees from ITIs in Ahmedabad, Surat, Bharuch, Navsari and Valsad districts will receive specialised instruction.

Meanwhile, the government-run ITI at Bilimora has been recognised by the Central Government as the top-performing ITI in the Western Zone, an achievement officials attributed to its skill-based courses, apprenticeship programmes and strong industry linkages.

Officials noted that with rapid industrial expansion across Gujarat and increasing investments by national and international companies, vocational training and skill development initiatives like CTS are expected to play a key role in meeting workforce requirements and improving employment prospects for trained youth.

--IANS

mys/rad