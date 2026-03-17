Gujarat records first cashless claim under PM-RAHAT scheme in Mehsana​

Mehsana, March 17 (IANS) Gujarat has recorded its first successful cashless claim under the PM-RAHAT scheme in Mehsana district, where a road accident victim received fully covered treatment, officials said on Tuesday.​

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According to the district health department, the claim was processed under the “Prime Minister Road Accident Victim Hospitalisation and Assured Treatment (PM-RAHAT)” scheme, implemented by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in coordination with the National Health Authority to ensure immediate and free medical care for road accident victims.​

A 35-year-old man, identified as Amratbhai Lababhai from Gothiya village in Kadi taluka, sustained injuries in a road accident and underwent orthopaedic surgery at an empanelled hospital.​

The treatment, costing approximately Rs 47,300, was provided entirely through a cashless mechanism, ensuring that no financial burden was placed on his family.​

He is currently recovering following the procedure.​

Officials said the scheme is integrated with the PMJAY-MA ecosystem and provides cashless treatment of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for up to 7 days following a road accident.​

The coverage includes treatment for serious conditions such as trauma, surgical cases, and polytrauma, and is available at both government and private empanelled hospitals.​

The scheme is open not only to Indian citizens but also to foreign nationals visiting the country.​

The claims process is conducted online through the National Health Authority’s Transaction Management System portal, which is integrated with the Ministry’s eDAR application, enabling faster, more transparent processing.​

The health department has urged the public to seek immediate care at the nearest empanelled hospital in the event of a road accident to access benefits under the PM-RAHAT scheme without delay.​

--IANS

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