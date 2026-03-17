Gujarat records first cashless claim under PM-RAHAT scheme in Mehsana​

Mehsana, March 17 (IANS) Gujarat has recorded its first successful cashless claim under the PM-RAHAT scheme in Mehsana district, where a road accident victim received fully covered treatment, officials said on Tuesday.
According to the district health department, the claim was processed under the “Prime Minister Road Accident Victim Hospitalisation and Assured Treatment (PM-RAHAT)” scheme, implemented by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in coordination with the National Health Authority to ensure immediate and free medical care for road accident victims.
A 35-year-old man, identified as Amratbhai Lababhai from Gothiya village in Kadi taluka, sustained injuries in a road accident and underwent orthopaedic surgery at an empanelled hospital.
The treatment, costing approximately Rs 47,300, was provided entirely through a cashless mechanism, ensuring that no financial burden was placed on his family.
He is currently recovering following the procedure.
Officials said the scheme is integrated with the PMJAY-MA ecosystem and provides cashless treatment of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for up to 7 days following a road accident.
The coverage includes treatment for serious conditions such as trauma, surgical cases, and polytrauma, and is available at both government and private empanelled hospitals.
The scheme is open not only to Indian citizens but also to foreign nationals visiting the country.
The claims process is conducted online through the National Health Authority’s Transaction Management System portal, which is integrated with the Ministry’s eDAR application, enabling faster, more transparent processing.
The health department has urged the public to seek immediate care at the nearest empanelled hospital in the event of a road accident to access benefits under the PM-RAHAT scheme without delay.
--IANS
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