Gujarat records 9.1 pc fall in underweight children in one year

Gandhinagar, March 14 (IANS) The proportion of underweight children in Gujarat has declined by 9.1 percentage points over the past year, falling from 20.5 per cent in January 2025 to 11.4 per cent in January 2026, according to data from the Centre’s 'Poshan Tracker' presented in the State Assembly on Saturday.

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Presenting details on the status of malnutrition in the state, Women and Child Development Minister Dr Manisha Vakil said the decline reflects the impact of the state government’s comprehensive approach and real-time monitoring of nutrition indicators.

“According to the Central Government’s data, the percentage of underweight children in the state was 20.5 per cent in January 2025, which has declined to 11.4 per cent in January 2026. Thus, a substantial reduction of 9.1 per cent has been recorded in just one year,” she told the House, adding that the improvement indicates Gujarat’s rapid progress compared with the older figures recorded in the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5).

During questions related to the Women and Child Development Department in the Assembly, the issues of malnutrition and the widow assistance scheme remained at the centre of discussion.

Dr Vakil said malnutrition should not be viewed solely as a health issue but also as a social concern requiring collective efforts.

“The nutrition provided under the Integrated Child Development Scheme fulfils one-third of a child’s daily nutritional requirement. With the active participation of families and society, together we can make the state well nourished,” she said.

The minister also shared district-level data, stating that the Aravalli district has recorded a decline in the number of malnourished children as of January 2026.

Within the district, Modasa taluka reported the highest reduction at 10.9 per cent, followed by Bayad with a decline of 9.5 per cent.

In neighbouring Sabarkantha district, malnutrition has declined by an average of 5.7 per cent over the past year.

The most significant improvement in the district was recorded in Khedbrahma taluka, where malnutrition levels dropped by 12.5 per cent.

Dr Vakil said the state government is working towards achieving the goal of a malnutrition-free Gujarat through a range of nutrition support initiatives.

"Under these programmes, ‘Balshakti’ packets are distributed to children aged six months to three years, ‘Matrushakti’ packets to pregnant and lactating mothers, and ‘Purnashakti’ packets to adolescent girls," she said.

She added that under the 'Poshan Sudha Yojana', pregnant and lactating mothers in 14 tribal districts are provided one full hot meal at anganwadi centres.

--IANS

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