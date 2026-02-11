Gujarat: Raju Karpada resigns from AAP, party leaders cite political pressure

Ahmedabad, Feb 11 (IANS) Senior farmer leader Raju Karpada has resigned from all posts in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat, marking a notable setback for the party in the state. Party leaders cited political pressure from the state government as the farmer leader spent over 100 days in jail during the Haddad agitation.

Karpada, who led the AAP’s Kisan Morcha and served as president of its Gujarat Kisan Cell, announced his decision on social media, leading to speculation over his political future.

In his statement released on Wednesday, Karpada wrote: "I resign from all posts of the Aam Aadmi Party. My decision may come as a shock to many. I gave special priority and time, along with my family, to strengthen the party, but destiny had written my support only till this point.

"If I have hurt anyone’s feelings knowingly or unknowingly, I sincerely apologise. I express heartfelt gratitude to the national and state leadership of Aam Aadmi Party, as well as to all my colleagues and farmer friends, for their love and support.”

Karpada had joined the AAP in 2021–22 and contested the 2022 Gujarat Assembly election from the Chotila constituency.

He emerged as a key voice for farmers in Surendranagar, Botad, and surrounding districts, playing a prominent role in mobilising support for farmers’ rights and agricultural reforms.

His resignation follows the agitation in October last year, during which thousands of farmers gathered in Hadadad village, Botad district, protesting alleged unfair weighing practices — known as the ‘Kadda’ system — by cotton traders at local Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs).

Police claimed the gathering was organised without permission, and tensions escalated, leading to complaints against 85 individuals, including Karpada and fellow AAP leader Pravin Ram.

Both were arrested on October 16 while preparing a fast-unto-death protest demanding justice for farmers and were released on bail nearly four months later, on January 29.

Responding to Karpada’s resignation, AAP Gujarat president Isudan Gadhvi said: “Raju Karpada has always fought strongly for farmers’ rights. He played a key role during the agitation and in exposing corruption in APMCs across Gujarat. While we do not yet know the personal reasons behind his resignation, his commitment to farmers has been unwavering.”

Pravin Ram, president of the party’s Pradesh Frontal Organisation, said: “We were deeply saddened to hear about Rajubhai’s resignation. He has always raised a strong voice for farmers. The BJP government deliberately put pressure on us, including arrests and intimidation. His decision may be influenced by such political pressure, but our struggle for farmers’ justice will continue.”

AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava added: “Raju Karpada is a strong and committed leader who spent over 100 days in jail during the Haddad agitation. His resignation is unfortunate, but the party’s fight for farmers’ rights in Gujarat will go on with even greater determination.”

Karpada’s departure raises questions over the party’s organisational strength in Gujarat, with observers closely monitoring whether he will join another political party, including the BJP.

