Gujarat: Rajkot's demolition drive nears completion with 1,504 structures removed​

Rajkot, Feb 24 (IANS) The Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) has so far demolished 1,504 illegal constructions in the Jangleshwar area along the Aji River and the adjoining town-planning (TP) road, officials confirmed on Tuesday evening.​

The officials said that the five remaining structures will be removed on Wednesday.​

The operation, which began on Monday, is part of a large-scale anti-encroachment drive launched by the civic body to clear unauthorised buildings that authorities say are obstructing the river’s natural flow and blocking infrastructure expansion.​

The scope of the demolition was expanded from an initial target of 1,489 to 1,509 structures.​

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Mahesh Jani said notices had been served to owners of about 1,500 properties, including residences and commercial buildings on the riverbank and TP road.​

He reiterated that all identified encroachments would be removed and that work to clear debris and prepare the site for future development would follow once demolitions are complete.​

“All the debris will also be cleared by tomorrow evening. After the debris is removed, a decision will be made on the inauguration of the road. For now, some roads have been opened to ensure smooth movement of vehicles," Jani said.​

The operation has been carried out under tight security. Officials deployed heavy machinery and excavation equipment to dismantle a range of buildings, from smaller homes to larger multi-storey structures.​

More than 2,500 police personnel, including local units, surveillance teams, drone squads, and state reserve forces, were involved in maintaining order and assisting civic staff.​

Local residents were issued advance notices, and utilities such as water and electricity were disconnected before demolition began, the police said.​

DCP Crime Jagdish Bagarwa said, "In the Jangleshwar area, major action has been taken against illegal constructions linked to 11 history-sheeters in a joint operation by the police and the municipal corporation. Under this action, a total of eight houses, 97 huts, 3 shops, and one structure measuring approximately 3,000 square feet have been demolished. All the constructions were built illegally on the riverbank."

According to the police, the accused were living in luxurious houses and renting out huts along the riverbank, using the money they received for illegal activities.​

The demolition follows legal proceedings in the Gujarat High Court, where petitions by some residents seeking interim protection from removal were not granted.​

Officials said the reclaimed land, estimated at over 87,000 square metres, will be cleared of debris and prepared for planned development, including improvements to river flow management and the construction of a wider road.​

The administration also believes that this demolition will curb the accused's criminal activities and prevent illegal operations in the area.

