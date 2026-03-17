Gujarat raises Divyang marriage aid to Rs 75,000; 79 Surat couples get Rs 41.75 lakh

Gandhinagar, March 17 (IANS) The Gujarat government has increased the financial assistance provided under the 'Divyang Marriage Assistance Scheme' from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000, with the revised amount coming into effect from June 2025, State Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Manisha Vakil told the Legislative Assembly.

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Replying to a question in the House, Vakil said the state government “is continuously striving to ensure that persons with disabilities can live with self-respect in society,” outlining both financial and administrative changes made to the scheme.

She informed the Assembly that in the Surat district, 79 applications were approved under the scheme over the past one year.

“A total assistance of Rs 41.75 lakh has been disbursed directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries through DBT,” the minister said, adding that the beneficiaries were from various talukas of the district.

Highlighting reforms, Vakil said, “Significant administrative and financial improvements have been made in the scheme in the interest of persons with disabilities.”

She noted that the assistance amount had been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 from June 2025.

“The requirement of submitting a joint photograph of the couple or a wedding invitation card along with the application has been removed to simplify the process,” she said.

The minister said that applicants must submit their applications within two years of marriage to avail the benefit.

She added that the scheme covers citizens with 21 types of disabilities, where the disability is assessed at 40 per cent or more.

“If both partners are eligible persons with disabilities, the couple receives a total assistance of Rs 1.50 lakh. If one of the two is a person with disability, assistance of Rs 75,000 is provided,” Vakil said.

She further stated that beneficiaries can apply online through the state government’s social welfare portal from home or submit applications through e-gram centres at the village level, ensuring wider accessibility to the scheme.

--IANS

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