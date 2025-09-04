Gujarat pushes regional growth agenda, targets $3.5 trillion economy by 2047

Ahmedabad, Sep 4 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday pitched the state’s ambitious plan to drive regional growth through the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences (VGRCs), projecting the state as a key player in India’s march towards a $3.5 trillion economy by 2047.

Addressing industry leaders, diplomats, and senior officials from the Central government at an interaction meet in Delhi, CM Patel said the initiative would take the legacy of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) to every district of the state.

“Some of our regions have such immense potential that their output surpasses that of entire states. VGRC will unlock these opportunities by connecting investors directly with regional ecosystems and enabling MSMEs and ancillary industries to grow together,” Patel said.

He highlighted Gujarat’s contribution of 8.5 per cent to India’s GDP, 18 per cent of its industrial output, and nearly 27 per cent of the country’s exports, crediting the Vibrant Summit model for transforming the state’s economic and social landscape over the past two decades.

Outlining Gujarat’s industrial roadmap, Patel pointed to upcoming projects such as GIFT City, Dholera SIR, Mandal–Becharaji SIR, greenfield ports, LNG terminals, and new industrial parks including PM-MITRA, Bulk Drug Park, Medical Device Park, and Agro Food Park.

These, he said, would strengthen Gujarat’s case as India’s gateway to global investors. The first VGRC will be held in Mehsana on October 9–10, followed by quarterly editions in Rajkot (Kutch-Saurashtra), Surat (South Gujarat), and Vadodara (Central Gujarat).

Each regional conference will be complemented by trade shows, exhibitions, and sectoral seminars to highlight local strengths and foster global collaborations.

“The theme of VGRC — Regional Aspirations, Global Ambitions — reflects the Prime Minister’s call of Vocal for Local, Local for Global. This initiative will not only strengthen Atmanirbhar Bharat but also contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047,” Patel added.

Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary, DPIIT, said the regional push would serve as “a platform to showcase regional strengths, catalyze ground-level development, and align local aspirations with the broader vision of Developed India by 2047".

The event drew ambassadors, high commissioners, and representatives from around 50 countries.

Gujarat Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Industries Commissioner P. Swaroop, and Industries & Mines Principal Secretary Mamta Verma also addressed the gathering, with Verma presenting detailed plans for the VGRCs.

--IANS

janvi/pgh