Gujarat: Preparations begin for 30-day 'Narmada Parikrama' starting March 19

Gandhinagar, March 16 (IANS) The Gujarat government has begun extensive preparations for the upcoming Uttarvahini Panchkoshi Narmada Parikrama, scheduled to start on March 19 and continue until April 17.

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The month-long pilgrimage, regarded as a significant spiritual journey in Indian culture, will see thousands of devotees circumambulating the Narmada River.

Officials emphasised the government’s approach of combining faith with security. The state administration is focusing on providing comprehensive facilities to ensure the journey is both safe and convenient for participants.

The Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board (GPYVB) has been entrusted with implementing the arrangements along the entire 30 km route. Temporary and permanent infrastructure, costing an estimated Rs 10 crore, has been put in place.

Temporary facilities, funded at approximately Rs 5.41 crore, include dome shelters, mobile toilets, water stations, medical units with 24-hour ambulances, seating arrangements with cots and mattresses, bathing facilities, changing rooms, and cloakrooms. Service centres and shops have also been set up along the route.

Permanent facilities, developed at a cost of Rs 5.07 crore, include paved pathways, facility centres, solar-powered lighting, toilets, drinking water provisions, drainage systems, and renovated pilgrim accommodations at key locations such as Shri Madhi Devasthan, Shri Siddhatekari Ram Kund, and Shri Balbala Kund.

The government has taken measures to maintain cleanliness and hygiene throughout the pilgrimage. Separate toilets and bathing areas for men and women, continuous water supply, proper drainage, and regular housekeeping in multiple shifts have been arranged to ensure a safe and sanitary environment.

Security arrangements have been strengthened in anticipation of large crowds. Police booths, security cabins, and watchtowers have been installed, and trained personnel will operate in shifts.

Modern technology, including infrared and RFID-based headcount systems, will monitor movement along the route. Extensive lighting using LEDs and floodlights, sound systems, wireless communication, and CCTV surveillance will also be in place to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

The preparations reflect the government’s commitment to preserving Gujarat’s cultural and religious traditions while providing modern facilities for devotees.

--IANS

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