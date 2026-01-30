Gujarat police uncover inter-state child trafficking network, infant shifted to SHE team care

Ahmedabad, Jan 30 (IANS) The care and protection of a 15-day-old newborn rescued in an inter-state child trafficking case has been taken over by the Ahmedabad Police’s SHE Team, with officials confirming that immediate arrangements have been made to ensure the infant’s safety and well-being.

The development follows a joint operation by the city's Crime Branch and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which led to the exposure of a child trafficking network spanning multiple states.

Acting on specific intelligence, police intercepted a car near Kotarpur, close to the Ahmedabad airport, as it was travelling from Himmatnagar. A newborn was found inside the vehicle. Three individuals -- Roshan Agarwal, a resident of Hyderabad, Sumit Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, and Ahmedabad-based Vandana Panchal -- were in the car at the time and were arrested immediately.

The baby was initially handed over to a Child Health Officer soon after the interception to ensure prompt medical examination and protection.

A senior Crime Branch officer said, "Now, police will take care of her. Essential supplies have been provided, and the child’s health will be closely monitored, with medical and other necessary support to continue in the coming days."

According to investigators, the accused had allegedly paid Rs 3.60 lakh to acquire the newborn from a trafficker identified as Munna alias Yunus in Himmatnagar. Police said the infant was to be transported from Ahmedabad to Hyderabad and handed over to an agent named Nagaraj, where the child was allegedly meant to be sold.

Both Yunus and Nagaraj are absconding. Several police teams have been deployed to locate them. “This child is only 15 days old. We are trying to establish the identity of the biological mother and determine who facilitated the transaction. Vandana and Roshan have earlier been booked in child trafficking cases in Hyderabad. After securing bail, they allegedly resumed the same activities," ACP Bharat Patel said.

Police officials said the case indicates the presence of a structured and organised network. “In many instances, newborns are sourced from the Sabarkantha and Banaskantha districts,” ACP Patel said.

He added that in this case, Yunus allegedly bought the child for Rs 60,000, kept the baby briefly and then planned the transfer to Hyderabad. “Three separate teams are working on different aspects of the investigation,” he said. Records also show that the accused are repeat offenders.

