Gujarat Police recruitment board stresses on technology, transparency for 'Zero-Error' selection process

Gandhinagar, Jan 30 (IANS) The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board (GPRB), on Saturday, launched a large-scale recruitment drive for 13,591 posts in the Police Sub-Inspector and Lokrakshak Dal cadres, with a strong focus on technology-driven transparency and a "zero-error" approach, police officials said.

More than 10 lakh candidates are competing for the posts across 15 designated cities and State Reserve Police training centres in the state.

GPRB Chairperson Neerja Gotru said the recruitment process has been designed to ensure fairness, accuracy, and public trust by maximising the use of advanced technology at every stage.

"This recruitment exercise represents a convergence of technology, transparency and zero error. Selection is based purely on a candidate's merit and physical capability, leaving no scope for manipulation," Gotru added.

The physical efficiency tests are being conducted for male candidates at 11 grounds till March 13, 2026, while tests for women candidates and ex-servicemen are scheduled at four grounds till March 6, 2026.

All physical tests are carried out under the supervision of expert medical officers from the State Health Department.

To ensure precise timekeeping during running events, candidates are fitted with RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) chips on their shoes, enabling automatic recording of run timings to the accuracy of each second.

Officials said this eliminates manual errors and disputes.

The recruitment board has also made biometric verification mandatory, including fingerprint and facial recognition, at every stage to prevent impersonation or malpractice.

All grounds are under continuous CCTV surveillance, with live monitoring carried out through a central control room in Gandhinagar.

Height and chest measurements are conducted using digital measuring systems, with photographs and measurements displayed to candidates on computer screens for complete transparency.

For candidates dissatisfied with the measurements or any part of the process, an on-the-spot Appeal Board has been set up at each venue.

The Appeal Board comprises a senior officer of Superintendent of Police (SP) rank, a medical officer, and other members.

Re-verification is conducted immediately in the presence of senior officials to address grievances on the spot.

"Between January 22 and 29, a total of 1,87,874 candidates were called for physical tests. Of these, 1,16,075 candidates appeared, and 50,383 successfully qualified," officials said.

Results are generated digitally and made available to candidates at the venue itself.

Adequate arrangements have been made to ensure candidate safety and convenience, including drinking water, ORS packets, medical teams, and 108 ambulance services at all testing grounds.

For security and supervision, each ground is headed by an officer of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) or SP rank, supported by more than 90 police personnel.

Senior officers at the DIGP and Inspector General of Police (IGP) levels have been assigned oversight responsibilities to ensure strict monitoring of the process.

Officials said the technology-enabled recruitment model aims to strengthen the confidence of aspirants, particularly from remote areas, by ensuring that every candidate competes on equal footing based solely on ability and performance.

