Gujarat Police honours 110 personnel at DGP’s Commendation Disc-2024 ceremony

Ahmedabad, Nov 25 (IANS) The ‘DGP’s Commendation Disc-2024’ felicitation ceremony was held at the Gujarat Police Academy in Karai, Gandhinagar, under the chairmanship of Director General of Police Vikas Sahay.

The annual honour, introduced in 2019 to recognise outstanding dedication, bravery and service in the Gujarat Police, marked its sixth edition this year with the presence of police families, senior officers, and personnel from across the state.

Addressing the gathering, DGP Sahay congratulated all 110 award-winning officers and personnel, and extended special appreciation to their families, calling them the “strongest support system” behind every police official.

“This is why we identify ourselves not just as the Gujarat Police, but as the Gujarat Police Family,” he said.

Emphasising unity as the force’s greatest strength, he highlighted the pride attached to the uniform and the honour of receiving a police medal.

He noted that the awardees were selected after a careful review of recent work, acknowledging that while many officers had performed exceptionally, the award policy allows for only 110 recognitions each year.

He encouraged those who were not selected this time to continue their exemplary service with renewed motivation.

Speaking firmly on morale, DGP Sahay said, “Do not let anyone break the spirit of our police force. Work fearlessly, with self-respect and pride. If officers and personnel across all cadres respect one another, every member under their command will be empowered to work without fear.”

He also praised police personnel across Gujarat—whether or not they were among the 110 awardees—for their significant contributions in maintaining law and order, preventing crime, and delivering citizen-centric policing.

“Our greatest strength is our unity and our ability to support each other,” he said.

Earlier, DGP (Training) Neerja Gotru delivered the welcome address and outlined the objectives of the award ceremony.

The event was attended by CID Crime DGP K.L.N. Rao, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner G.S. Malik, Karai Academy in-charge Acharya P.L. Mal, senior officers, police personnel and their families.

--IANS

janvi/dan