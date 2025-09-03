Gujarat Police deploy AI surveillance for pilgrim safety at Ambaji temple during annual fair

Ahmedabad, Sep 3 (IANS) With lakhs of devotees thronging the Ambaji temple during the annual Bhadarvi Punam fair, Banaskantha police in Gujarat have turned to artificial intelligence (AI) to strengthen security and crowd management.

For the first time, AI-enabled surveillance is being used at Ambaji to track suspicious movements, identify known offenders, trace missing persons and monitor crowd density in real time.

A smart control room has been set up to oversee live feeds from CCTV and AI cameras across key points in the temple town, allowing police to act swiftly in case of untoward incidents.

Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Prashant Sumbe said the integration of AI with CCTV surveillance has enhanced safety for pilgrims. “The system matches faces with the State Crime Records Bureau to identify criminals and prevent unlawful activities. It also helps estimate footfall inside the temple and regulate crowds accordingly,” he said.

Parking is being streamlined through the “Show My Parking” app, he added. Authorities have deployed multiple modern tools to support round-the-clock policing. These include 12 people-counting cameras, 12 AI cameras, 20 solar-based AI cameras, 90 body-worn cameras, vehicle-mounted cameras, and a crowd management system with microphones and speakers.

All feeds are monitored at the police control room to keep tabs on potential threats. “Safety of the pilgrims is our top priority. The use of advanced technology will make the security net even stronger,” SP Sumbe said.

Ambaji, located in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district, holds deep political and social significance as one of the most revered Shakti Peeths in India. The temple, dedicated to Goddess Amba, is not only a spiritual centre but also a symbol of cultural unity, attracting devotees from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and beyond.

Historically, Ambaji has been a site of resistance and faith, with rulers and political leaders often invoking the deity to consolidate social and cultural identity. Its economic relevance is also notable, as the pilgrimage sustains livelihoods through tourism and trade, while politically, mass gatherings at Ambaji reflect the intersection of faith and governance, where issues of infrastructure, law and order, and people’s faith converge, making it a focal point in Gujarat’s socio-political landscape.

--IANS

janvi/dpb