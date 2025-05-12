Gujarat Police crackdown on anti-national social media posts

Ahmedabad, May 12 (IANS) Gujarat Police have registered FIRs against 14 individuals for posts made on social media during Operation Sindoor, an initiative launched by the Indian Armed Forces amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

The FIRs have been filed across multiple districts: two each in Kheda and Bhuj, and one each in Jamnagar, Junagadh, Vapi, Banaskantha, Anand, Ahmedabad, Surat city, Vadodara, Patan, and Godhra.

Police officials confirmed that swift and strict action has been initiated in each case. According to an official statement, the action follows directives from Minister of State for Home Affairs, Harsh Sanghavi, who had urged law enforcement to act decisively against those spreading content that could undermine national morale.

Acting on his instructions, Gujarat DGP Vikas Sahay reviewed the flagged posts and instructed police to file cases and initiate strict legal action without delay.

The crackdown was carried out following a detailed analysis by the Intelligence Branch and the Social Media Monitoring Unit of the Gujarat Police.

Authorities found that the individuals had shared posts classified as anti-national and potentially harmful to public sentiment during a sensitive national security operation.

Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian Armed Forces amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, has had a significant impact in Gujarat, both in terms of public sentiment and administrative response.

As a border state with strategic importance, Gujarat witnessed heightened security measures, increased surveillance, and proactive governance during the operation. Meanwhile, the Union government has lifted the Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) for 32 airports across northern and north-western India, allowing the resumption of civilian flight operations. Among these are eight airports in Gujarat that had been temporarily closed for civil aviation until May 15.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI), in an official notification issued on Monday morning, stated: “Attention Flyers: Reference notice issued for the temporary closure of 32 airports for civil aircraft operations until 05:29 hrs on May 15, 2025. It is informed that these airports are now available for civil aircraft operations with immediate effect.”

In Gujarat, the affected airports included Bhuj, Jamnagar, Kandla, Keshod, Mundra (Adani), Naliya (Air Force Station), Porbandar, and Rajkot (Hirasar). With the revocation of NOTAMs, flight operations at these locations are expected to resume in phases, and schedules are likely to return to normal soon.

--IANS

janvi/dan