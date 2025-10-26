Gujarat Police chief reviews preparations for National Unity Day celebrations

Ahmedabad, Oct 26 (IANS) Ahead of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th birth anniversary and the grand National Unity Day celebrations to be held on October 30 and 31, a high-level review meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Director General of Police (DGP) Vikas Sahay at the VVIP Circuit House in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat.

Elaborate security and logistical arrangements are being made as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the celebrations.

Upon arrival, DGP Sahay was accorded a Guard of Honour by police personnel before being welcomed by senior officers from the police, the Statue of Unity Range, and the district administration.

During the meeting, the DGP emphasised maintaining top-notch security and cleanliness around the accommodation areas of VVIP guests and ensuring flawless execution of all arrangements related to the Ekta Parade, the centrepiece of the celebrations.

District Superintendent of Police Vishakha Dubey presented a detailed PowerPoint briefing on the two-day deployment plan, outlining the security grid, traffic control measures, and transportation arrangements for dignitaries and attendees. The plan also included designated vehicle routes, parking facilities, and bus and car services to ferry guests to the event venue.

Officials from various departments — including Roads and Buildings, Power, Fire Services, Health, Water Supply, Accommodation, and Tourism — participated in the meeting. They discussed arrangements for the stay, meals, and travel of VVIPs, trainees from the LBSNAA, and citizens expected to attend the celebrations. Tourism, Youth Services and Cultural Activities Departments briefed the gathering on upcoming cultural performances and related artist facilities.

Expressing satisfaction with the overall preparedness, DGP Vikas Sahay appreciated the efforts of the district administration and committee teams while advising minor improvements based on his earlier inspection of the parade ground.

The meeting was attended by Vadodara Range IG Sandeep Singh, BSF Officer Bhupendra Singh, District Collector S.K. Modi, CEO of Statue of Unity Amit Arora, District Development Officer R.V. Vala, Project Administrator Anchu Wilson, Deputy Conservator of Forests Agnishwar Vyas, Additional Collector Gopal Bamniya, and several committee members.

The grand celebration at Ekta Nagar is expected to draw thousands of visitors from across India and abroad.

--IANS

janvi/uk