Gujarat: PM Modi walks Ekta Parade stretch, wins hearts in Kevadia

Kevadia: In a heartfelt display of humility and national pride, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday personally walked the full length of the Ekta Parade ground at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat, waving hands and exchanging warm greetings with thousands of gathered citizens, security personnel, and participants.

The spontaneous gesture came immediately after the grand Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) parade concluded, underscoring PM Modi's deep reverence for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the Iron Man's 150th birth anniversary.

As the final notes of the parade faded, PM Modi eschewed the protocol of a quick exit, instead striding across the expansive venue - flanked by the towering 182-metre 'Statue of Unity' to connect directly with the attendees.

Dressed in his signature kurta, he paused for selfies, high-fives, and conversations, eliciting cheers and chants of "Modi! Modi!" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai!" from the diverse audience, which included families, schoolchildren, and tourists who had registered online for the event.

"This is not just a parade; it's a living tribute to Sardar Patel's dream of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat," PM Modi remarked to a group of young participants, according to eyewitnesses.

The moment, captured in viral videos shared across social media, symbolised PM Modi's personal touch to commoners.

Earlier, he paid floral tributes at the statue's base and unveiled commemorative coins and stamps honouring the 'Iron Man' Sardar Patel.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Rashtriya Ekta Diwas reminds us of Sardar Patel's unmatched dedication to national unity and integration. May the spirit of oneness continue to guide our nation."

The Ekta Parade, a spectacular Republic Day-style spectacle themed 'Unity in Diversity', featured marching contingents from elite forces like the National Security Guard (NSG), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Border Security Force (BSF) Camel Band, and state police units from Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Maharashtra, and others.

Tableaux from various states and union territories highlighted India's cultural mosaic, while highlights included BSF dog squads demonstrating anti-terror operations, daredevil motorcycle stunts by Assam Police, and an air show by the Surya Kiran aerobatic team.

PM Modi, who inaugurated and reviewed the parade, administered the 'Oath of Unity' pledge to the massive crowd, reaffirming Patel's vision of a cohesive India forged from over 560 princely states post-Independence. The event drew Chief Ministers from several states and drew an estimated 50,000 attendees.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the annual parade as a "permanent fixture" to immortalise Patel's legacy, announcing a 15-day 'Bharat Parv' cultural festival starting November 1.

