Gujarat: PM Modi to inaugurate Samrat Samprati Museum, development projects tomorrow​

Gandhinagar, March 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on March 31 to inaugurate the Samrat Samprati Museum at Koba Tirth in Gandhinagar, and launch several significant development projects across the state, covering cultural, technological, and infrastructural milestones.​

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Speaking ahead of his visit, the Prime Minister said in a post: “The Samrat Samprati Museum is a testament to the rich legacy of Jainism and India’s civilisational traditions. It will provide visitors with a chronological understanding of the evolution of Jainism and its contributions to humanity.”​

At around 10:00 a.m., on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Museum on the campus of the Mahavir Jain Aradhana Kendra.​

Named after Samrat Samprati, the grandson of Emperor Ashoka and a revered figure in Jain history, the museum showcases India’s historical, cultural, and spiritual heritage.​

The museum features seven wings, each dedicated to a distinct aspect of India’s civilisational traditions.​

Visitors can view over 2,000 rare artefacts, including intricately crafted stone and metal idols, large Tirth Patta and Yantra Patta, miniature paintings, silver chariots, coins, and ancient manuscripts.​

The exhibits, complemented by modern audio-visual and digital installations, provide an immersive experience for scholars, researchers, and visitors.​

The Prime Minister noted, “The museum not only preserves our heritage but also showcases the exemplary Jain culture and its enduring influence on society.”​

At 12:45 p.m., Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Kaynes Semicon Plant at Sanand GIDC in Ahmedabad, marking a key milestone in India’s semiconductor journey.​

"This adds more momentum to India’s efforts to become a hub for semiconductors. It will give impetus to India being self-reliant in high technology manufacturing," PM Modi said.​

The facility will begin commercial production of advanced Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs), critical components for automotive and industrial applications.​

Each module contains 17 chips and will be supplied to California-based Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOS).​

This plant will be the second semiconductor facility in India to commence commercial production under the 'India Semiconductor Mission', following Micron Technology.​

Once fully operational, it will produce up to 6.33 million units per day, strengthening domestic semiconductor packaging capacity and advancing India’s vision of self-reliance in high-technology manufacturing.​

The plant also establishes India’s second OSAT/ATMP unit and marks the entry of an Indian-origin Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) player into semiconductor manufacturing.​

In the afternoon, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Vav-Tharad, where he will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate, and dedicate multiple development projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore.​

These projects cover Power, Railways, Roads & Highways, Health, Urban Development, Tribal Development, and Rural Development.​

Among the key road projects, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway, an access-controlled highway costing over Rs 5,100 crore, which will improve connectivity and support industrial development in the Dholera Special Investment Region.​

He will also lay the foundation stone for the 4-lane Idar-Badoli bypass and upgrade the Dholavira-Mauvana-Vav-Santalpur NH-754K section to a two-lane paved shoulder carriageway.​

Flyovers at Bhaijipura Junction and PDPU Junction will be inaugurated to ease traffic congestion on roads handling over 1,40,000 vehicles daily.​

In the power sector, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Khavda Pooling Station-2 and associated transmission systems, enabling the evacuation of 4.5 GW of renewable energy with an investment of around Rs 3,650 crore.​

Railway projects to be dedicated include the Kanalus–Jamnagar doubling (28 km), part of the Rajkot–Kanalus doubling (111.20 km), and the Gandhidham–Adipur quadrupling (10.69 km).​

The Himmatnagar–Khedbrahma gauge conversion (54.83 km) will improve regional connectivity, and the Khedbrahma–Himmatnagar–Asarwa train service will be flagged off.​

In urban and health infrastructure, the Prime Minister will inaugurate 44 Urban Development projects worth Rs 5,300 crore, 858-bed Rain Basera facilities at Civil Hospitals in Asarwa in Ahmedabad, and Gandhinagar, and the Government Boys Hostel at Vejalpur for tribal students.​

Tourism projects include the Light and Sound Show at Rani ki Vav, Patan, the Water Screen Projection Show at Sharmishtha Lake, Vadnagar, and the foundation of tourism infrastructure at Balaram Mahadev and Vishweshwar Mahadev, Banaskantha.​

Water projects include the Kasara–Dantiwada Pipeline and the Dindrol–Mukteshwar Pipeline, as well as a water supply scheme for Ambaji and surrounding villages, benefiting around 1.5 lakh people.​

Expansion works on the Sabarmati Riverfront in Gandhinagar, with an investment of approximately Rs 1,000 crore, will also be initiated.​

--IANS

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