Gujarat plans subsidy hike, RTO relief for tractors after farmer talks

Gandhinagar, March 30 (IANS) The Gujarat government has outlined a set of proposed measures targeting irrigation support, farm equipment regulations, and crop protection following consultations with farmer organisations, Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani said on Monday.

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The minister said that the administration “stands firmly with farmers” and that “there is no need for farmers to worry”.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh and Kisan Morcha, Vaghani said the Chief Minister had granted in-principle approval to increase subsidies for sprinkler and drip irrigation systems.

“This system helps farmers save water and achieve better production with less water. The proposal to increase subsidy has received in-principle approval, and the government will take a decision after discussions with the concerned departments,” he said.

He said the state had also granted in-principle approval to exempt tractor trolleys from Regional Transport Office (RTO) passing requirements for three to five years to address difficulties faced by farmers.

“To resolve the problems faced by farmers regarding tractor and trolley passing, the state government has given in-principle approval to provide exemption from RTO passing for three to five years,” he said.

Vaghani said a committee comprising himself, Energy Minister Rushikesh Patel, and Forest Minister Arjun Modhwadia, along with other officials, had been constituted to address farmers’ issues.

The panel holds regular meetings with farmer representatives and consults with the Chief Minister.

“The government has consistently taken a positive approach towards resolving farmers’ issues and will continue to do so,” he said.

Referring to earlier decisions, the minister said the state had approved exemption from stamp duty for legal heirs in cases involving ancestral property.

He added that such decisions were taken under the direction of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel after consultations with farmer representatives.

“Important decisions for farmers have been taken promptly under the Chief Minister’s guidance and will continue to be taken in future,” he said.

On water management, Vaghani said that under the ‘Sujalam Sufalam’ and ‘SAUNI’ schemes, the government had filled check dams, ponds, and major reservoirs in response to farmers’ demands.

“Village ponds have been filled to bring a green transformation, and water bodies will be filled in phases up to around seven kilometres, which will help raise groundwater levels, provide irrigation water, and ensure drinking water supply,” he said.

He added that plans were being prepared to fill more ponds through pipeline networks and to extend the high-control canal system.

Addressing other issues raised by farmer groups, the minister said the government would formulate a policy to resolve concerns related to power transmission towers on agricultural land and ensure appropriate compensation.

He also said the fertiliser distribution system, in place since 1999, would be improved through a more farmer-oriented policy.

“Necessary improvements will be made based on current requirements so that the system becomes simpler for farmers,” he said.

On crop protection, Vaghani said the government had implemented a fencing scheme to prevent damage to standing crops by wild animals.

He said subsidy benefits would be extended to small and marginal farmers with up to two hectares of land, and fencing support would be allowed up to one hectare.

“The assistance for fencing has been increased from Rs 200 per running foot to Rs 300 per running foot as per the Chief Minister’s direction,” he said.

He added that the government was also working to promote indigenous seeds and cotton cultivation.

The minister said strict compliance with Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) norms would be enforced in private agricultural colleges.

A committee headed by Nitin Sangwan has been formed to monitor implementation.

“Approval has been given to private agricultural colleges subject to compliance with ICAR norms. Institutions that do not follow the rules will have their admission process cancelled. There will be no relaxation in these rules,” he said.

He also said that around 14 settlement villages in Junagadh, Amreli, and Gir Somnath districts had been brought under the revenue framework.

Issues related to eco-sensitive zones in these areas would be taken up through consultations with the forest department, farmer representatives, and the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh.

“The government will adopt a positive approach to ensure that farmers do not face difficulties,” he said.

--IANS

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